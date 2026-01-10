Simon Rex's 2021 Comedy From An Oscar-Winning Director Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

Simon Rex is a "that guy" actor — the kind of performer most people recognize from something, even if you can't immediately name them. He broke out in the "Scary Movie" franchise and went on to appear in various other silly comedies like "National Lampoon's Pledge This!" and "Superhero Movie," but the San Francisco native showed he can do more than play goofy guys in the 2021 film "Red Rocket," which was recently added to Netflix.

There are still funny moments in "Red Rocket," but it's far darker than the kind of films Rex is best known for. He plays retired adult film actor Mikey "Saber" Davies, who moves back to his Texas hometown after falling on hard times to try and get his life back on track. The film comes from director Sean Baker, who would later win the Oscar for best director for "Anora," another film that lives and dies by its lead performance (Mikey Madison scooped best lead actress with one of the standout movie performances of 2024).

It turns out that Baker pretty much wrote the lead role in "Red Rocket" with Rex in mind. "Five years ago when this idea came up, I was speaking to one of my producers, and I said, 'If we ever make this film... this guy!,'" he told The Film Experience. "And I forwarded one of Simon's Vines or Instagram. But then we went off and developed another film." If you only know Rex from the "Scary Movie" films, you owe it to yourself to see another side of him.