Oscars 2025: The Best & Worst Moments (Plus The Biggest Surprise)

Look. Adrien Brody insisting that the orchestra stop playing him off for "The Brutalist" only to ramble was annoying. Conversely, it was not annoying when Kieran Culkin made the same request, because he had a point. (Sorry, Brody.) Culkin, the world's favorite slime puppy from "Succession," won an Oscar for his role as a troubled man traveling throughout Eastern Europe in "A Real Pain" — alongside Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote and directed the film, as his on-screen cousin — and Culkin, who has won every single precursor leading up to the Oscar, delivered a predictably phenomenal speech.

Famously, Culkin addressed his wife, Jazz Charlton, from the Emmys stage after winning an award for playing Roman Roy on "Succession" and made a joke about how Charlton "promised" him another kid if he won the Emmy. (The couple currently have two children, and at the time, Culkin was gunning for a third.) After asking the orchestra to give him a tiny bit of time, Culkin told an anecdote about the immediate aftermath of that Emmy win. "After the show, we're walking through a parking lot ... and she goes, 'Oh, God, I did say that! I guess I owe you a third kid.' And I turned to her, and I said, 'Really, I want four.'" Culkin then continued, "She turned to me — I swear to God, this happened there's just over a year ago — she said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.'"

"I just have this to say to you, Jazz — love of my life, ye of little faith — no pressure," Culkin concluded. "I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?" With Charlton laughing and reacting in real time in the audience, the moment was incredibly charming — so the lesson to be learned here is that if you're going to demand more time for your speech, you gotta make it count.