All 14 Star Trek Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

"Star Trek" has long been one of the most renowned and expansive science fiction franchises ever created, with comics, books, video games, and over a dozen movies. It took a while for the franchise to get to the point where it produced a feature film, which was made possible partly due to its fans. After "Star Trek's" cancellation in 1969, it seemed like that was it for the Enterprise.

Fortunately, plenty of Trekkies gathered to celebrate the show, keeping it alive until the first film hit theaters in 1979, a decade after the series left the airwaves. While "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" got off to a rocky start, it laid the groundwork, and in the years since, there have been 14 movies across the "Star Trek" franchise, encompassing both the original cast and those from later series.

While everyone bases their favorite "Star Trek" movies on various criteria, Rotten Tomatoes isn't as particular. Every film gets a Tomatometer rating, and they all stack up fairly, though some might rank a bit higher or lower than the fans might expect. Here's all 14 "Star Trek" movies ranked according to their scores on Rotten Tomatoes.