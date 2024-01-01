Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home's Infamous Extra Story Isn't Just Iconic - It's Ironic

Even though Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the starship Enterprise sought out new life and new civilizations in the classic "Star Trek" TV and movie series from 1966 to 1994, one of their strangest encounters came not with an alien being but with a human on Earth in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" in 1986.

Directed by legendary Spock actor Leonard Nimoy, "The Voyage Home" finds the core crew members of the Enterprise returning to their home planet and city of San Francisco in the past to find the humpback whale species, which holds the only hope of communicating with an alien race to avert Earth's destruction. In addition to Shatner and Nimoy, all the core stars from the classic "Star Trek" movies and TV series are featured in "The Voyage Home," including DeForest Kelly (McCoy), Nichelle Nichols (Uhura), James Doohan (Scotty), Walter Koenig (Chekov), and George Takei (Sulu).

Other than the stars, perhaps the most memorable character to appear in the film is the passerby played by Layla Sarakalo, who wasn't even an actor. According to the Memory Alpha "Star Trek" wiki, Sarakalo was a fashion designer who wandered onto the set of "The Voyage Home" after her car was towed from the premises. Showing a bit of ingenuity, Sarakalo stayed on set and played an extra in "The Voyage Home" to earn money to pay for her car's towing fee. Ironically, Sarakalo delayed going home by appearing in a movie that was titled "The Voyage Home."