Why Patrick Stewart Has A Special Fondness For Star Trek: First Contact

Apart from his legendary turns as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on the TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and, most recently, "Picard," Patrick Stewart and his co-stars have also soared on the big screen in four feature films.

The first movie featuring Stewart and his "Next Generation" crew came in 1994 with director David Carson's "Star Trek Generations" — a story that effectively passes the big-screen torch from William Shatner and the classic "Star Trek" TV-turned-movie cast to Stewart and his series co-stars. Next up was "Star Trek: First Contact," a project that's particularly special to the actor for one reason: It was co-star Jonathan Frakes' debut as a film director.

"We all loved being directed by him during the show's run, but here he really elevated his game," Stewart wrote in his 2023 book "Making It So: A Memoir." "Jonathan is a funny, light-hearted man who always creates a positive atmosphere on the set, but this time, he sharpened his focus, demanding of us an emotional authenticity beyond what we'd given on the show. This was the big leagues, after all."

With the box office success of "Star Trek: First Contact" — which earned around $150 million against a $46 million production budget — Frakes proved that he was a heavy hitter who well-earned his shot at the big leagues.