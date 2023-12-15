The Wrath Of Khan Changed Star Trek Movies For The Worse In One Major Way

Part of the beauty of Star Trek as a franchise is that it's so expansive, with such a wide and diverse breadth of media that any two Trekkies' opinions on the best (and worst) content the saga has to offer are bound to differ drastically. That's what makes the overwhelmingly positive consensus among the fandom toward "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" that much more impressive. Many fans point to this 1982 classic as the best Star Trek movie ever made, with particular praise heaped on Ricardo Montalbán's nefarious antagonist Khan Noonien Singh. However, some have argued that "The Wrath of Khan" and its central villain actually ended up having a profoundly negative impact on the Star Trek franchise in one major way.

During an interview in the 2021 docuseries "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek," longtime Star Trek screenwriter Ronald D. Moore spoke about how the success of "The Wrath of Khan" hampered the creativity of subsequent movies in the franchise. "I could easily make the argument that what 'Wrath of Khan' did was it permanently sent every Star Trek film down the same path," he said. "They all then, with the exception of 'IV,' went, 'We need a villain like Khan.' I can't tell you how many times I heard that. 'We need a Khan. Who's the Khan in this movie?' It all became about emulating that story."