5 Actors Who Could Play Batman In James Gunn's DC Universe

With the success of "Superman," the new DC Universe is off to the races with director James Gunn's new vision. David Corenswet was received positively by audiences as the new Man of Steel, so nailing the casting of the DCU's next Caped Crusader is crucial. We've yet to see a perfectly cast Big Three (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman) existing in the same universe; it's up to Gunn to ensure that the remaining two heroes complement Corenswet's Superman while remaining distinct.

Since 2005, we've seen three signature performances as Bruce Wayne: Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder's DCEU, and Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Most immediately, James Gunn must work to remove the bland taste that Affleck's Batman left in the previous iteration of the DC film universe. Affleck took the stoic aspects of Batman too far, creating a version of the character so dry in affect that he lacked any memorable characteristics.

DC's next Batman can take cues from the better portrayals of the Dark Knight in Bale and Pattinson's performances. Bale was charming, intelligent, and protective, and he acted out Bruce Wayne's repressed trauma excellently. Pattinson, playing Bruce in his early years as Batman, nailed the darkness of the hero in a way that showed vulnerability, unlike Affleck.

There are actors out there that can marry the triumphs of these various portrayals while bringing new flavor to the role. Here are five actors who could play Batman next.