Crazy Rich Asians Sequel: Will It Ever Happen?

When "Crazy Rich Asians" hit theaters in 2018, it made waves in Hollywood. Bringing in nearly $240 million to date against a $30 million budget, the movie was not only a box office success, but is one of the few Hollywood films featuring a large Asian cast and Asian lead characters. It has since developed a cult following, even becoming colloquially known as the movie to watch during airplane travel.

Based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan, "Crazy Rich Asians" follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an economics professor who heads to Singapore (where production actually took place) with her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) for his best friend's wedding. She quickly discovers that the Nick she knows and the Nick he's expected to be are two different people, as he's the heir to a real estate empire. Rachel isn't immediately accepted by Nick's mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), which causes her to question her place in Nick's life and the future of their relationship.

The book is the start of a trilogy, meaning there is plenty of additional material to develop more films from. However, a "Crazy Rich Asians" sequel has yet to materialize. While there have been some delays in the process, the chances are still high that "Crazy Rich Asians 2" will happen. It just might not be right away.