2025's Record-Breaking Horror Movie Is Getting A Home Release Very Soon

Horror movies are an enormous business, often besting big-budget tentpoles at the box office. 2025's "The Conjuring: Last Rites" is no exception, having set a new worldwide box office record for a horror title. Over its September 5 opening weekend, the film collected an eye-popping $194 million globally, topping the previous high of $179.2 million set by 2017's "It." The best news for horror fans, though, is that the movie will be arriving on digital sooner than expected, with an announced release of October 7th.

"Rites" is the ninth entry in the "Conjuring" universe (that also encompasses the adjacent "Anabelle" series, which has its own dark history). It once again features a fictional portrayal of real-life married paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), this time revolving around the Smurl family, who are being tormented by a group of otherworldly beings, and seek help from the Warrens with what they believe is a demonic possession. The sequel is inspired by another real-life incident known as the 1986 Smurl Haunting which took place in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" was loved by audiences, and our own review of the film called it "a heartfelt swan song" to the franchise. Its upcoming digital release is perfectly timed for the home viewing crowd gearing up for their annual Halloween movie marathon.