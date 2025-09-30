2025's Record-Breaking Horror Movie Is Getting A Home Release Very Soon
Horror movies are an enormous business, often besting big-budget tentpoles at the box office. 2025's "The Conjuring: Last Rites" is no exception, having set a new worldwide box office record for a horror title. Over its September 5 opening weekend, the film collected an eye-popping $194 million globally, topping the previous high of $179.2 million set by 2017's "It." The best news for horror fans, though, is that the movie will be arriving on digital sooner than expected, with an announced release of October 7th.
"Rites" is the ninth entry in the "Conjuring" universe (that also encompasses the adjacent "Anabelle" series, which has its own dark history). It once again features a fictional portrayal of real-life married paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), this time revolving around the Smurl family, who are being tormented by a group of otherworldly beings, and seek help from the Warrens with what they believe is a demonic possession. The sequel is inspired by another real-life incident known as the 1986 Smurl Haunting which took place in Pittston, Pennsylvania.
"The Conjuring: Last Rites" was loved by audiences, and our own review of the film called it "a heartfelt swan song" to the franchise. Its upcoming digital release is perfectly timed for the home viewing crowd gearing up for their annual Halloween movie marathon.
Is Conjuring: Last Rites really the last movie in the franchise?
With a subtitle like "Last Rites," it's easy to see why audiences might think that the latest "Conjuring" movie is the last in the series. And according to producers, it just might be, as series creator James Wan called its production "the end of an era" in a 2024 GameRant interview.
In many ways, the film does feels like a finale. The story jumps forward many years to show Ed and Lorraine Warren in the twilight of their careers as ghost hunters. And in real life, the Smul Haunting was indeed the last paranormal case they ever investigated, suggesting that, if the series makes any attempt at replicating real life, their story may be over. Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine the studio saying goodbye to a series that continues raking in hundreds of millions of dollars.
Some are speculating that "The Conjuring" series could continue in a different form. Whether centering on a new team of investigators, exploring unrelated hauntings, or even going back in time to tell a prequel story, there are any number of ways that the universe could continue after "Last Rites" – with or without the Warrens. It seems these possibilities aren't far off from New Line's radar, with studio head Richard Brener telling The Hollywood Reporter, " ... while this is the last of what we call phase one, we are hopeful that we can make more."