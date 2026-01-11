On January 20, 2006, the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) "High School Musical" premiered, launching the Mouse House's cable network into the stratosphere. The teen musical, affectionately referred to by fans as "HSM," entrenched itself into the hearts of adolescents worldwide. It was a pop culture phenomenon — both because of its perfect casting and catchy music.

The soundtrack for the first film reached No. 1 on Billboard, and the climactic duet "Breaking Free" peaked at No. 4 on the chart as well. It is the most successful film franchise of all time on Disney Channel: The first film broke the channel's viewership record with seven million viewers, only to break its own record with "High School Musical 2" the following year with 17 million views. Its popularity led the third film to a wide theatrical release.

More than just great songs, "HSM" introduced audiences to a host of talented actors. Zac Efron is the biggest, but others in the cast like Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Lucas Grabeel were able to carve out successful careers beyond the brand. The series continued to create new stars with "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." It's wild to consider that without "HSM," the world may not know Olivia Rodrigo, who played Nini Salazar-Roberts on the show. The original cast embraced the series too, as half of the actors on this list have appeared on the TV show at least once. Here's what the cast of "High School Musical" is doing today.