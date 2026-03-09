What The Cast Of Zootopia 2 Looks Like In Real Life

Every good Disney movie needs a plucky protagonist, and the "Zootopia" franchise has Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, at the helm. In the first film, Judy wanted to prove herself as a cop within Zootopia despite being much smaller than everyone else. Despite saving the day in that film, she once again has to prove her worth in "Zootopia 2," all while uncovering a conspiracy as to what really happened to all the reptiles.

Goodwin is no stranger to Disney. She plays Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White throughout "Once Upon a Time." The series turns classic Disney characters into folks who would live in the real world, all while Emma (Jennifer Morrison) aims to give them their fairy tale memories back. Goodwin left "Once Upon a Time" in Season 6 to spend more time with her kids but did return for a special guest spot in Season 7.

In an interview with The Nerds of Color, Goodwin said how she's thrilled to be part of so many family's memories voicing Judy in the "Zootopia" films: "I feel like we have an opportunity to introduce a whole other generation to it and have people who were younger when they saw the first one, have grown up, and maybe some of them have babies. I love this about Disney in general."