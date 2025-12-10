Things Only Adults Notice In Zootopia 2

As with the first film, kids will easily understand taking a moral stance against prejudice and discrimination in "Zootopia 2," but viewers with more life experience are more likely to notice all the ways social problems in the world of Zootopia parallel those in our own reality.

This time around, the focus is on gentrification and displacement of minority neighborhoods. The burial of Reptile Ravine to expand Tundratown has many tragic real-world historical precedents, such as the destruction of Seneca Village and San Juan Hill in New York City and the many Black and Latino neighborhoods paved over while constructing Los Angeles' highway system. Reptiles are coded as immigrant communities — Gary De'Snake is voiced by Ke Huy Quan, who came to America from Vietnam as a child; the lizard Jesús is played by Mexican-American icon Danny Trejo — who have been scapegoated for a century over a single alleged crime. You need only turn on the news to see how such scapegoating of immigrants continues to play out.

There's nothing as shockingly "Ooh, they went there" in this sequel's anti-racist commentary as in the first film's central mystery, which paralleled the government's alleged involvement in the crack cocaine epidemic. On the positive side, the mammals vs. reptiles metaphor isn't as troubling to think about as the first film's prey vs. predators analogy. Aside from brief flashbacks to the first movie at the very beginning, "Zootopia 2" more or less ignores if not flat-out retcons the issue of predators as an oppressed class (it's not even remarked upon that the all-powerful Lynxley oligarchs would have been targets of bigotry in the first film).