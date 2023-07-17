Why Ginnifer Goodwin Left Once Upon A Time

While Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) does not have the most conventional relationship with her parents, Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) and Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), it's clear they absolutely adore her. Storybrooke's favorite soulmates are just as enamored by their baby, Prince Neal. This aspect of their characters seems to mirror Dallas and Goodwin's real lives — both actors demonstrate a striking resemblance to their "Once Upon a Time" roles in the way they prioritize their children, Oliver and Hugo.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Goodwin acknowledged she and the father of her children stepped away from Snow White and Prince Charming following Season 6, Episode 22, "The Final Battle." She explained that they did so for the sake of their sons. "Leaving a show was a really tough decision, but one that we spent years making... It involved a lot of discussing child rearing with our showrunners because we really wanted to be spending more time with the kids," said the Snow White actress. "We really needed to start Ollie in school — we had gotten him into a school in Los Angeles. But anyways, we had decided that that was what was best for our family. Though a difficult decision, it was one that we were very confident about."