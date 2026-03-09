15 Best 'Dad Shows' Of All Time, Ranked
For some time now, there's been a growing trend toward shows that fall under the umbrella of the term "Dad TV." What exactly constitutes a "Dad TV" show is a bit complicated. Is it action-oriented? Is it a crime drama or Western with intense middle-aged characters? Is there a historical or anti-government element involved? If the answer to any of these questions (and especially several of them) is "yes," then it's likely you're watching a show that would be labeled "Dad TV."
From classic television to streaming giants, these shows are generally considered the types that dads (or father figures) are notorious for binging, shows that appeal to a certain demographic. The "Dad TV" craze has, of course, extended far beyond dads themselves, but speaking as one (and having consulted others), these are some of the best shows that could be described with the label. While not an exhaustive list (we'd probably need at least 30 entries for that), it's a great place to start.
15. Vikings
Created By: Michael Hirst
Cast: Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård
Genre: Historical, action, drama
Episode Count: 89
Where to Watch: Netflix
"Vikings" was History Channel's first attempt at narrative, scripted television. Bringing the world of Ragnar Lothbrok to life in an action-packed, multi-season drama, it followed the Vikings as they made war with the surrounding Anglo-Saxons and other people groups. Some historical inaccuracies aside, "Vikings" is considered "Dad TV" because it's grounded in a real-world warrior society.
Much of the appeal is that beyond just the usual violence associated with historical epics such as these, the show was not afraid to dive into the psychological aspects of these warriors. Travis Fimmel's depiction of Ragnar Lothbrok, Katheryn Winnick's "shield-maiden" Lagertha, and Gustaf Skarsgård's Floki are some of the standouts in this mythic display of Viking Age action and adventure. There's no shortage of complicated (but thoroughly engaging) characters here.
Fans of "Vikings" will be elated to know that this six-season History series wasn't the end, either. A sequel, "Vikings: Valhalla," continued the saga over 100 years after the original ended with three additional seasons.
14. The Terminal List
Created By: David DiGilio
Cast: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu
Genre: Action, thriller
Episode Count: 8
Where to Watch: Prime Video
When "The Terminal List" hit Prime Video, everyone was surprised to see that Chris Pratt could hold his own as a leading action hero. As Navy SEAL James Reece, the star proved without a shadow of a doubt that he has what it takes for intense, high-octane suspense. Dads everywhere ate it up, and for good reason.
Based on the even more intense novel (seriously) by former SEAL Jack Carr, "The Terminal List" brings Reece back home from war only for the conflict to continue domestically. After his family is murdered, Reece goes on a warpath to find those responsible, leading to a Deep State-level conspiracy at the center of it all. Pratt excels here, so it's no wonder that "Terminal List" Season 2 is a go.
The success of "The Terminal List" also led to a spin-off featuring Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards subtitled "Dark Wolf." The prequel takes place seven years prior, chronicling Ben's slow turn toward darkness. Even better, Pratt shows up in here too.
13. M*A*S*H
Developed By: Larry Gelbart
Cast: Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr
Genre: War, comedy, drama
Episode Count: 256
Where to Watch: Hulu
"M*A*S*H" may not be the first show that comes to mind when you hear "Dad TV," but upon further reflection it makes sense. Initially following Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce (Alda) and "Trapper" John McIntyre (Wayne Rogers), the Korean War-based series spanned 11 seasons of hilarious but heartfelt material. The series became an instant classic due to its ability to masterfully juxtapose sharp, witty humor with the horrors and troubles of war.
Even today, "M*A*S*H" is hailed as one of the best American television shows ever made, which is why the series finale is still one of the most watched TV events ever. In fact, it was so popular that it spawned several spin-offs: "AfterMASH" featured Col. Sherman T. Potter (Harry Morgan), Sgt. Maxwell Klinger (Farr) and Father John Mulcahy (William Christopher) as they moved to the Midwest, while "W*A*L*T*E*R" followed Walter "Radar" O'Reilly (Gary Burghoff) to St. Louis. Oh, and let's not forget about "Trapper John, M.D.," featuring an older Trapper played by Pernell Roberts.
12. The Sopranos
Created By: David Case
Cast: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco
Genre: Crime, drama
Episode Count: 86
Where to Watch: HBO Max
Dads tend to love organized crime stories. Big-screen gangster movies like "The Godfather" and "Goodfellas" come to mind, but nothing compares to "The Sopranos" on the small screen. Following the title New Jersey family as patriarch Tony (Gandolfini) struggles to balance his personal and professional lives, the HBO drama has become the template for mafia-based television everywhere.
Despite the show's controversial ending (which we now finally understand), it is still considered among the network's most important projects. In true "prestige TV" at its finest, Gandolfini delivered one of the most career-defining performances on television. After all that, he certainly deserved those three Emmys.
Nearly 15 years after the series ended, a prequel film titled "The Many Saints of Newark" follows a young Tony (played by Gandolfini's son Michael) in his formative years before he became the mob boss we know from the series. The Italian American mafia has never been more thoroughly explored on camera, and it's the type of material that dads devour.
11. Breaking Bad
Created By: Vince Gilligan
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn
Genre: Crime, drama, neo-Western
Episode Count: 62
Where to Watch: Netflix
Similar in its impact on the larger world of television, "Breaking Bad" took the crime genre in an unprecedented direction. While some consider it a neo-Western of sorts (another draw for dads), the complicated tale of chemistry teacher-turned-criminal mastermind Walter White (Cranston) pushed AMC into the forefront as a leader in prestige television.
Over five seasons, "Breaking Bad" thrills viewers with rapid suspense, fascinating character work, and loads of danger ("I am the danger!") that Walter and his partner Jesse Pinkman (Paul) cannot get out from under. No wonder dads are obsessed. While many have compared it to "The Sopranos" in that it's essentially a morality play about consequences, the AMC drama has become an even bigger cultural sensation.
To watch the "Breaking Bad" franchise in narrative order, start with the six-season prequel "Better Call Saul" before moving onto the flagship AMC series. For more, continue with the follow-up sequel film "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," which highlights Jesse in the aftermath of the series finale.
10. The Blacklist
Created By: Jon Bokenkamp
Developed By: John Eisendrath
Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff
Genre: Crime, drama, thriller
Episode Count: 218
Where to Watch: Netflix
If you know anything about the watching habits of middle-aged dads, then you know that "The Blacklist" is likely near the top. This NBC crime thriller blew viewers away by thrusting James Spader into the leading role of former criminal mastermind-turned-informant Raymond "Red" Reddington. Alongside FBI Agent Elizabeth "Liz" Keen (Boone), Reddington aids law enforcement to take down those on his personal "Blacklist," hence the name.
"The Blacklist" ran for a decade on NBC, which is hard to do for such a niche network series. But it was always good at defying the odds, even when Boone departed from the program just shy of the end. Yet, Spader used the time to turn Red into a complicated but increasingly understandable, smooth-talking antihero.
In the middle of its run, "The Blacklist" launched a spin-off titled "The Blacklist: Redemption." However, the show only followed Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) for a single season before NBC cut it short. The truth is, Spader was always the show's biggest draw.
9. Reacher
Developed By: Nick Santora
Cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Maria Sten
Genre: Action, thriller, mystery
Episode Count: 24
Where to Watch: Prime Video
The biggest action show currently on streaming, "Reacher" is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. The action-thriller novels were already beloved by dad-aged audiences, so it's no wonder the Prime Video adaptation would be too. Frankly, Alan Ritchson is just perfect for this action-heavy program.
"Reacher" has the potential to go on for quite a long time. With a fourth season on the way, there's no slowing down with this show. Full of intense action sequences; well-paced, season-long mysteries; and an alarmingly charismatic lead, "Reacher" is not a dad show to skip out on. And no, it's nothing like the Tom Cruise movies.
The success of "Reacher" has led Prime Video to expand the universe with a spin-off. Titled "Neagley," the show is set to follow Frances Neagley (Sten) as she investigates the mysterious death of a friend. It may not be "Reacher," but if it lives up to the original, fans are in for a treat.
8. Yellowstone
Created By: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson
Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly
Genre: neo-Western, drama
Episode Count: 53
Where to Watch: Peacock
Easily one of the most dad shows ever, "Yellowstone" took viewers by storm. Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton is already peak casting, but combining that with a generational ranching family fighting for their land and livelihood against greedy industrialists, government forces, and Native Americans alike is a recipe for dad-friendly television.
Whether you consider "Yellowstone" to be "prestige TV" or nothing more than a glorified soap opera, this Taylor Sheridan-made drama tipped the scales of father-centric television. Full of riveting performances and with an enormous fanbase behind it, the countless "Yellowstone" marathons on Paramount have pulled in dads everywhere.
Additionally, "Yellowstone" spawned two Western prequels, "1883" and "1923," as well as a new CBS spin-off "Marshals," which follows Grimes' Kayce Dutton in a police procedural-style drama. (And more spin-offs are underway.) And that's, of course, not including the other Sheridan shows that dads typically love, like "Tulsa King" and "Landman." In many ways, he has carved out his own TV empire.
7. Gunsmoke
Developed By: Charles Marquis Warren
Cast: James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone
Genre: Western, drama
Episode Count: 635
Where to Watch: PlutoTV
Long before "Yellowstone," the Western genre dominated American television. From Clint Eastwood's earliest romps on "Rawhide" to the adventures of the Cartwrights on "Bonanza," the genre was a TV staple for decades before being put to pasture. But no TV Western holds a candle to the success that was "Gunsmoke," which continues to pull in record numbers in our streaming age.
"Gunsmoke" followed U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (Arness) as he protected the people of Dodge City from outlaws, gamblers, and gunslingers. For 20 seasons, this Western giant ruled CBS, beginning with half-hour black-and-white episodes before graduating to hour-long color adventures. Even to this day, older and younger audiences can unite behind "Gunsmoke," though you're most likely to find dads (or granddads) reliving the Old West glory days.
After the controversial ending of "Gunsmoke," the series returned over a decade later with five made-for-television continuation films. Arness reprised his part as Dillon, taking the aged marshal into new, uncharted territory. But it's the original "Gunsmoke" that remains a beloved classic unmarked by time.
6. Columbo
Created By: Richard Levinson, William Link
Cast: Peter Falk
Genre: Crime, detective, drama
Episode Count: 69
Where to Watch: Prime Video, Peacock
Considered by many to be quintessential "Dad TV," the NBC-turned-ABC detective drama "Columbo" is like none other. The show brings a unique combination of dry wit, narrative irony, and '70-style mystery that is elevated by the leading man's instant charm. Peter Falk was a master at work here, so it doesn't come as a surprise that many still revisit his adventures.
With 10 seasons consisting of nearly 70 hour-and-a-half-long episodes, "Columbo" is one of those programs that remains popular with all, having grown into a pop culture classic that took on a life of its own — and it's an addictive binge. Keeping audiences on the edge of their seat sometimes until the very end, "Columbo" is a knockout in the suspense department.
"Just one more thing" — the batch of episodes dubbed "the final season" are technically several specials strung together. So, keep that in mind if you notice that the airdates range from 1990 to 2003, when Falk officially retired from the role.
5. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Created By: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland
Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish
Genre: Action, spy, political thriller
Episode Count: 30
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Based on the iconic Tom Clancy novels, "Jack Ryan" was Prime Video's first foray into the action-thriller space. In fact, it's because of this John Krasinski-led series that the streamer has become well known for the genre. More than that, it's helped Amazon become one of the leading names in "Dad TV" — and of course dads would love it.
A political thriller at its core, the series follows the titular CIA analyst as he's thrown into an explosive world of conspiracy, deception, and international suspense. Even if some prefer Harrison Ford or Alec Baldwin, Krasinski does a phenomenal job of ushering Jack Ryan into the 21st century. Still, it's the action and political intrigue that really attracts dads to this butt-kicking series.
Although "Jack Ryan" concluded after Season 4, the "Ryanverse" is still growing. A Michael Peña-led spin-off is in development, and Krasinski will return in an upcoming sequel film. If previous Jack Ryan flicks have proven anything, it's that we can only expect the best.
4. Blue Bloods
Created By: Robin Green, Mitchell Burgess
Cast: Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan
Genre: Police procedural, crime, drama
Episode Count: 293
Where to Watch: Paramount+
When it comes to network television-based "Dad TV," easily the most successful and popular police procedural out there is "Blue Bloods." If you've ever met a father who loves "Blue Bloods," you've likely never heard the end of it. Tom Selleck's return to weekly television, this series about a Big Apple-based police family is all the rage.
Selleck shines as NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, a man that just about everyone can get behind. Chock-full of police-style action, courtroom drama, and family dynamics that feel like a breath of fresh air in our modern TV landscape, "Blue Bloods" has become quite the CBS success story.
Although the flagship police drama was canceled after 14 seasons, Wahlberg has reprised his role of Danny Reagan for a sequel spin-off, "Boston Blue," where the former NYPD detective moves to Bean Town to start a new life for himself. Folks just can't get enough of the Reagans.
3. Band of Brothers
Created By: Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg
Cast: Damian Lewis, Scott Grimes, Ron Livingston
Genre: War, drama, historical
Episode Count: 10
Where to Watch: HBO Max
For those dads out there who double as armchair historians, "Band of Brothers" is probably one of the most popular shows. While technically an HBO miniseries, the Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg-produced World War II epic follows the exploits of "Easy" Company across the Western Front.
Part of the draw to "Band of Brothers" is not just the historical reenactments themselves — featuring a host of popular and recognizable Hollywood faces — but the interspersed interviews with the real heroes of the war. The juxtaposition of the aged faces of the men who bravely fought their way into Nazi Germany with the on-screen depiction of these events is powerful.
Following the original 10-part HBO series, Spielberg and Hanks continued to expand on World War II with "The Pacific" in 2010 and "Masters of the Air" in 2024. Although not as memorable as "Band of Brothers," viewers may enjoy these historical miniseries as well.
2. Bosch
Developed By: Eric Overmyer
Cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Madison Lintz
Genre: Detective, crime, drama
Episode Count: 68
Where to Watch: Prime Video
When you think of dad-centric television, "Bosch" likely first comes to mind. Titus Welliver perfectly embodies LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, and the Prime Video drama was ahead of its time. First premiering in 2014, the show grew into a massive success, echoing a classic hardboiled noir style in the 21st century.
Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, "Bosch" may be a police procedural at its core, but its gritty, authentic atmosphere and compelling performance by Welliver elevate it above the typical network TV fare. It adapted several Connelly novels to the small screen, each time pushing the limit of what Bosch can handle. When reflecting on the series, Welliver told Looper that he learned the power of observation.
"Bosch" proved so successful that it launched a three-season sequel series, "Bosch: Legacy," where Welliver reprised his leading role. In 2025, he returned once more in a guest capacity for "Ballard," which follows Maggie Q's Detective Renée Ballard. Even with "Bosch" gone, he is not forgotten.
1. Longmire
Developed By: John Coveny, Hunt Baldwin
Cast: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips
Genre: neo-Western, crime, drama
Episode Count: 63
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Arguably the biggest "Dad TV" show out there is "Longmire." Based on the award-winning novels of Craig Johnson, the neo-Western follows Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) as he patrols Absaroka County, Wyoming. It's got everything that dads love, from mystery and action to cowboy heroes and visual aesthetics that harken back to the American West. There's a reason it's still so popular.
In fact, "Longmire" was so notable (especially with older audiences) that it was saved from cancellation after A&E prematurely axed the program. Despite being the network's highest-rated scripted series, A&E canceled "Longmire" when Warner Bros. refused to sell, prompting Netflix to pick it up for the remainder of its six-season run. While fans still want more, the ending is quite satisfying.
Often compared to "Justified" (another "Dad TV" favorite), "Longmire" stood tall on its own. With a stellar cast and particularly great writing, it's easy to find yourself binging through it yet again. This is a Western with real teeth, and one that continues to find new fans.