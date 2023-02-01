The Terminal List Season 2 Is A Go, With One Of Its Stars Also Getting A Spin-Off

Whether you love it or hate it, Amazon's "The Terminal List" has been a massive success for the streaming giant, with it finishing second in the ratings to only "Stranger Things" after the show's debut season came out last year (via Variety). Now, after months of speculation, Prime Video execs have decided to finally capitalize on it.

According to Deadline, "The Terminal List" has officially been given the green light for a second season. The series is now slated to become a tentpole franchise for Amazon Studios, much like its other popular program, "Jack Ryan," starring John Krasinski. With that show scheduled to go off the air (via Deadline), it appears that Jack Carr's adapted series will be taking its place as Amazon's resident military thriller, which is something that star Chris Pratt had hinted at in prior interviews and public appearances.

"To the rabid fans of 'The Terminal List' out there, you have nothing to worry about," the actor said during a September 2022 taping of Carr's "Danger Close" podcast (via Deadline). "We love you and appreciate your support," he added. "There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed." But what fans didn't expect was that, according to Deadline, some of that cool stuff coming out would also be a "Terminal List" prequel series that will explore the life of another major character other than James Reece.