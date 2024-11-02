What Does Red Right Hand Actually Mean In Peaky Blinders?

Period gangster drama "Peaky Blinders" is a show that radiates quiet (and sometimes not-so-quiet) menace. A large part of this comes courtesy of Cillian Murphy's intense "Peaky Blinders" role as protagonist Tommy Shelby, but the tone is set by the very first scene of the series. It shows Tommy slowly and casually riding a horse through the streets of Birmingham on his way to find a fortune teller to ensure the horse wins a race, as the horrified people scatter and hide from his path. After performing the ritual, he kindly shares the horse's name and the race it runs in to everyone present as a free betting tip.

The scene establishes Tommy as a feared and respected person who's nevertheless a man of the people — and then underlines just how dangerous he is by introducing the show's theme song, "Red Right Hand," as he rides out. "Red Right Hand" is an eerie, moody tune that's easily one of the best things on "Peaky Blinders." It fits the show to a tee and came to define the entire series nearly as much as its main character. But what is it actually about, and what, exactly, does the titular term mean? Let's dig into the truth behind "Peaky Blinders" and "Red Right Hand."