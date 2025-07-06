Who Were The Peaky Blinders In Real Life?

Set in the immediate aftermath of World War I, "Peaky Blinders" is a captivating period crime drama about a Birmingham-based British street gang and crime family of Romani and Irish Traveller lineage under the leadership of boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). He has his work cut out for him when Winston Churchill (Andy Nyman and Richard McCabe) sends Detective Chief Inspector Major Chester Campbell (Sam Neill) to get the city under control, but that doesn't stop him from expanding his operations throughout the 1920s.

Much like the crew in the series, the real Peaky Blinders were a violent street gang that terrorized the slums of Birmingham for several decades around the turn of the 20th century, running rampant from about the 1880s through the end of the 1920s. The industrial revolution ushered in a period of spiking poverty toward the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries in England, and Birmingham got some of the worst of it. This led to a major uptick in crime, leading to a tapestry of street violence that included the Peaky Blinders street gang. However, that's pretty much where the likeness ends, given that Tommy Shelby wasn't real and the gang was not remotely as organized as it's made out to be in the popular series.