10 Strongest Dinosaurs In The Jurassic Park Universe, Ranked

For any dino-loving child (or child at heart), the "Jurassic Park" films are the ultimate love letter to our favorite extinct monsters. Each film in the series, from its very best to its very worst, lovingly recreates our favorite dinosaurs using state of the art visual effects so that you can actually feel like you're in the presence of these long-lost beasts.

Across seven films, two animated TV series, and one incredible live show experience, the "Jurassic Park" universe has assembled just about every carnivore and herbivore you can find in the big book of paleontology, with each installment upping the stakes with a new, even more dangerous dinosaur hunting down an unsuspecting cast of humans.

But which one is the strongest, and which one is little more than a giant walking turkey? In this list, we'll break down the 10 strongest dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park universe, from Steven Spielberg's original 1993 "Jurassic Park" to the latest installment, Gareth Edward's 2025 "Jurassic World: Rebirth."