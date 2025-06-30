Jurassic World Rebirth Review: A Disappointment 65 Million Years In The Making

If there's any single flaw that has stopped every "Jurassic Park" sequel from being anywhere near as good as the 1993 original, it's the lack of a believable cause that would make us suspend disbelief about why characters would make the same mistakes again. Making an even bigger dinosaur theme park after what happened the previous time? A recipe for disaster. Guided tours of the deserted island where the hungry dinos still roam? You'd be more likely to survive going underwater on the Titanic submersible.

And yet, even as nobody has ever argued that any sequel has matched Steven Spielberg's inaugural entry, they keep making a billion dollars at the box office with every premiere; it's a franchise fundamentally broke that nobody has ever seen the need to fix. Some audiences might complain that the films are getting too silly and far-fetched, but if they're still paying to see dino carnage, then there's no real incentive to change the ingredients in the recipe.

In this regard (and this regard only), "Jurassic World Rebirth" functions as a return-to-form for the franchise, stripping down the silliness for a back-to-basics mission where a ragtag group of scientists must venture to the world's most dangerous island. Screenwriter David Koepp, returning to the franchise for the first time in nearly 30 years, has done his best at recreating the formula of the first movie, approaching the project in the same way as his recent collaborations with Steven Soderbergh. No, you won't find a lot of connective tissue between the art horror "Presence" (which Looper previously reviewed) or spy thriller "Black Bag" here, but you will find an equally single-minded approach of paring a given genre down to its barest of essentials, restricting the wider world-building to contain the action. It may have felt like a low-budget screenwriting exercise in those cases, but when the self-contained aspect is an island of unruly dinosaurs as it is here, that approach is a guardrail to stop the movie becoming too overblown for its own good.