Jurassic World: Dominion's Prologue Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Following the massive cliffhanger that saw dinosaurs free to walk the earth again, somehow the next monstrous installment to the "Jurassic World" franchise has kept relatively quiet — until now. Although "Jurassic World: Dominion" won't hit screens until 2022, a brand new 5-minute prologue has stomped online, bringing with it a look to the past, a present, and T-Rex spoiling everyone's movie night.
While the lengthy clip is absent of the film's leading stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, it is crammed with some stunning CGI and a host of dinosaur scales. Taking us back 65 million years before John Hammond spared no expense on opening the iconic theme park, the prologue gives us a look at the land before humans walked the earth — and it's incredible. After showcasing a gorgeous display of some familiar dino species we know and love, the teaser shifts to present day to remind us just how bad of an idea having a real-life dinosaur walking around really is. Again.
Let's all run from the lobby in the new Jurassic World: Dominion prologue
Anyone who became family by seeing "F9: The Fast Saga" on IMAX was lucky enough to see this "Jurassic World: Dominion" prologue in June 2021 (per Collider). But today's wide release of the teaser certainly has raised the excitement levels for the sixth chapter in the franchise. The journey getting there has been a testing one given the pandemic, but director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that filming was completed earlier this month, tweeting, "Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar."
Understandably, fans have jumped on the clip like a band of raptors and are happy with what's on show. Supermangeek101 tweeted, "I'm even more hyped for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' especially after this incredible opening!" JurassicAust was left speechless, but not before declaring the footage "iconic." Praise also went to some of the stunning new detail added to the new dinosaurs on show with GrimaLordEx confirming, "Feathers! We have feathers everyone!"
The film will also have even bigger significance than before, given that the iconic trio that we first wandered into Jurassic Park back in 1993 are also back in action. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum (who cameoed in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom") will be present to give Pratt and Howard tips besides running when dinosaurs once again rule the earth. We'll see how they manage things when "Jurassic World: Dominion" arrives on June 10, 2022.