Jurassic World: Dominion's Prologue Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Anyone who became family by seeing "F9: The Fast Saga" on IMAX was lucky enough to see this "Jurassic World: Dominion" prologue in June 2021 (per Collider). But today's wide release of the teaser certainly has raised the excitement levels for the sixth chapter in the franchise. The journey getting there has been a testing one given the pandemic, but director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that filming was completed earlier this month, tweeting, "Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar."

Understandably, fans have jumped on the clip like a band of raptors and are happy with what's on show. Supermangeek101 tweeted, "I'm even more hyped for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' especially after this incredible opening!" JurassicAust was left speechless, but not before declaring the footage "iconic." Praise also went to some of the stunning new detail added to the new dinosaurs on show with GrimaLordEx confirming, "Feathers! We have feathers everyone!"

The film will also have even bigger significance than before, given that the iconic trio that we first wandered into Jurassic Park back in 1993 are also back in action. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum (who cameoed in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom") will be present to give Pratt and Howard tips besides running when dinosaurs once again rule the earth. We'll see how they manage things when "Jurassic World: Dominion" arrives on June 10, 2022.