I Saw Jurassic World Live, And It's Better Than All Of The Movies

"Jurassic Park" fans, I know your pain, for I am of your people. The first time I saw the original movie as a kid ... well, it frightened me deeply and I didn't make it to the end. But the second time? Pure movie magic. The groundbreaking effects made me fall in love with dinosaurs, and the rapid-fire dialogue about science and ethics made me fall in love with Jeff Goldblum. But then the dark times came.

Don't get me wrong, I have a lot of love for the campy mess that is "The Lost World," and I watched my local library's DVD copy of "Jurassic Park III" more times than I can count. For some reason, no one else ever reserved it. But let's not mistake nostalgia and goofs for quality filmmaking. Neither sequel could live up to the original, though my young brain did its best to bridge the gap. Somehow, the "Jurassic World" films satisfied me even less. Maybe I'd just grown older and jaded, but each entry felt like another step downward into soulless IP expansion. The bigger the action sequences and box-office takes got, the less emotional connection I felt.

I thought I'd never rekindle the magic of the first "Jurassic Park," but then a curious thing happened: I went to see "Jurassic World Live," the theatrical stage show currently touring America. It changed me, and it's better than the entire "Jurassic World" trilogy. Let me tell you why.