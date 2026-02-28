The Madison: Everything We Know About The New Series From Yellowstone's Creator
Taylor Sheridan's latest creation, "The Madison," is set to debut on Paramount+ soon, and the star-studded cast is already turning heads. While it was initially announced as a spin-off from Sheridan's hit drama, this will actually be a completely original tale from Sheridan's pen that has nothing to do with the Duttons or the "Yellowstone" universe. It seems to be a program that's less focused on corporate intrigue, dirty deals, violent fights and mafia business than family togetherness and the importance of allowing yourself to heal and grow. But it's still got plenty of his signature hallmarks to marvel at. It's set in Montana, it's a Western, and it's slated to have family drama and angst by the yard.
But plenty of questions hang over the show as it waits to make its bow. What's the series about, who's starring in it, and when can you start watching it? There's plenty to explore and a lot to learn. Here's everything we know about "The Madison" ahead of its upcoming premiere.
When will The Madison be released?
Audiences won't have to wait long to find out how life on "The Madison" goes for the Clyburn family. The show will debut on Paramount+ on March 14, 2026. Unusual for a Taylor Sheridan TV show — which tend to involve 10 or more entries each year — its first season will consist of only six episodes. The first three parts of the show will be uploaded on March 14, the last three on March 21.
For those who try out this abbreviated version of "The Madison" and find it enchanting, there's good news: Season 2 of the series has already been greenlit. It filmed in September 2025 and is apparently ready to be released. It hasn't been confirmed as of this writing whether more episodes will be included in Season 2, ant there's currently no word as to when it will hit the streamer. In any event, an early renewal hints that Paramount has a very high opinion of "The Madison," so if it does well expect it to last even longer.
Who is starring in The Madison?
"The Madison" is jam-packed with stars. Movie star Michelle Pfeiffer leads the cast as Stacy Clyburn and career action hero Kurt Russell will take on the role of her husband, Preston. Matthew Fox plays Paul, Preston's younger brother. Elle Chapman was cast as Stacy and Preston's youngest daughter, spoiled New Yorker Paige, while Beau Garrett plays the recently-divorced Abigail, the Clyburn's older child. Patrick J. Adams plays Russell, Paige's stockbroker husband, and Abigail has two daughters, played by Alaina Pollack and Amiah Miller.
Outside of the immediate Clyburn family, there are other folks who are in Stacy and Preston's lives. Ben Schnetzer is Sheriff Van Davis and Kevin Zegers plays Cade Harris, their neighbor. Danielle Vasinova is Kestrel Harris, an Indigenous woman and rancher's wife. Will Arnett will recur as Dr. Phil Yorn, Stacy's therapist, and Rebecca Spence will play Liliana Weeks, who is friendly with Stacy. No further guest stars have been announced for the rest of the season as of this writing.
What is The Madison about?
"The Madison" is slated to be a completely unique series in the oeuvre of Taylor Sheridan, in that it will be a family drama about grief, change, and the development of close connections between its characters. It's a love story, a family drama, and it doesn't look like there'll be guns or gang wars — there's not even the slightest hint of murder in its promotional material. Paramount+ even called it a prestige drama in a press release.
The show centers around the Clyburn family: Matriarch Stacy, patriarch Preston, and their children and grandchildren. The entire clan has been plunged into sadness by the death of someone close to them. They decide to start anew, moving from New York City to Montana, on a ranch in the Madison River valley. There, Stacy begins to process her grief and try to find joy and pleasure in her new life.
Where is The Madison being shot?
Season 1 of "The Madison," like "Yellowstone' before it, is being filmed partially on location but also filmed outside of the state where the action takes place. The show mounted plenty of scenes in Montana, and the towns of Ennis, Bozeman, and Three Forks were all used for outdoor scenes in the drama. But production ended up selecting some surprising locations to dupe its New York City scenes without flying to the east coast.
A portion of footage was filmed in Fort Worth and Dallas, and other scenes were shot in Weatherford, Texas. Downtown Dallas stood in for New York City in some shots. While there's no word where Season 1's indoor scenes were shot, interiors were shot for Season 2 in Fort Worth at a new production campus financed by a variety of production companies and Paramount itself.
Who will direct, write, and produce The Madison?
As with many of his other series, Taylor Sheridan wrote the entirety of "The Madison" alone; he's the only credited scribe for all six episodes. But the drama is interesting for an entirely different reason, because a single woman directed Season 1 by herself. Christina Alexandra Voros, who also helmed 12 episodes of "Yellowstone" and four of "1883," is credited as the show's sole director. Voros also works as a cinematographer. She's plied her trade in that department on multiple Sheridan projects, as well as the films "Ma" and "As I Lay Dying," among others. She also worked as a producer on "Yellowstone," "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," and "1883," as well as a variety of short films.
Sheridan, Michelle Pfeiffer, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox are all acting as executive producers for Season 1. Will there be a Season 3? Only if folks start streaming "The Madison" on March 14.