The Madison: Everything We Know About The New Series From Yellowstone's Creator

Taylor Sheridan's latest creation, "The Madison," is set to debut on Paramount+ soon, and the star-studded cast is already turning heads. While it was initially announced as a spin-off from Sheridan's hit drama, this will actually be a completely original tale from Sheridan's pen that has nothing to do with the Duttons or the "Yellowstone" universe. It seems to be a program that's less focused on corporate intrigue, dirty deals, violent fights and mafia business than family togetherness and the importance of allowing yourself to heal and grow. But it's still got plenty of his signature hallmarks to marvel at. It's set in Montana, it's a Western, and it's slated to have family drama and angst by the yard.

But plenty of questions hang over the show as it waits to make its bow. What's the series about, who's starring in it, and when can you start watching it? There's plenty to explore and a lot to learn. Here's everything we know about "The Madison" ahead of its upcoming premiere.