5 Steamy TV Shows Like 56 Days

Even from its very premise, Netflix's 2023 miniseries "Obsession" wastes no time in revealing just how tawdry things are going to get: A prominent surgeon named William Farrow (Richard Armitage) finds himself unable to keep from acting on his attraction to his future daughter in law. William and Anna (Charlie Murphy), the fiancée of William's son Jay (Rish Shah), begin an incredibly intense physical affair that involves them getting it on absolutely every chance they get. Half the time, they don't even seem particularly concerned about being caught, and it's largely only plot armor that prevents that from happening.

As inappropriate as William and Anna's affair is, that's not even the darkest aspect of "Obsession." As its title suggests, William becomes absolutely consumed with Anna, up to and including stalking her and keeping constant tabs on her. He doesn't even talk her out of marrying his son, but all but demands she does so. Anna isn't just an innocent submissive in all this, either, as her original attraction to Jay came in large part because of Jay's resemblance to Anna's brother. And, yeah, it's for the exact reason you're thinking.

We won't say anything more than that, as half the point of "Obsession" — the half that isn't about watching William and Anna sneak around and do it in increasingly wild places and scenarios — is in discovering just how twisted the pasts of all these characters are and how it led them to the disturbing present they've all become embroiled in.