Netflix Has Finally Renewed A Steamy, Star-Studded Show For A Second Season
Fans took to the soapy antics of "The Hunting Wives" and its protagonist, Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), like ducks to water — so much so that Netflix has handed the series a second season, a feat that not many Netflix series have been lucky enough to obtain. After Netflix licensed the first season from Starz — which had planned to air it originally — the platform needed to sort out the show's international telecast rights so that it could become a full-fledged Netflix original. With that done, cameras are ready to roll on more episodes.
The mystery series — which not only features Snow but Dermot Mulroney from "Deadly Illusions," Chrissy Metz, Malin Akerman from "The Sleepover," and Katie Lowes — won fans over by combining steamy sex scenes with a genuinely interesting whodunit and political and social machinations in the heart of Texas.
If you liked "Desperate Housewives," then this set of equally rich, equally bored Southern wives will probably win your heart, but there really is no show like "The Hunting Wives." While the first season managed to solve its central case, a whole new one has been born out of it, with the perpetrator awaiting justice and another murder being covered up by at least one of our surviving ladies.
The body count keeps rising on The Hunting Wives
"The Hunting Wives" explores what happens when Sophie (Brittany Snow) moves from the East Coast to Texas in an desperate attempt at outrunning her scandalous past. She already has a DUI-based hit-and-run on her resume by the time she lands, and things are about to get much more hairy after her husband Graham (Evan Jonigkeit) starts working for Jed (Dermot Mulroney), who hopes to use the riches he's gained in the oil market to run on the Republican gubernatorial ticket.
But through Jed, Sophie meets Margo (Malin Akerman), Jed's bored trophy wife, and Sophie's life changes. Margo introduces Sophie to her posse of booze-sipping, gun-loving girlfriends. Soon enough, Sophie and Margo are having a torrid affair, but they all find themselves under fire when a teenager named Abby (Madison Wolfe) is found dead in the same forest where the gun club meets.
Season 1 ended with Sophie figuring out that Margo, not Jill (Katie Lowes), killed Abby, Margo and Sophie's marriages falling apart, and Sophie committing a second DUI hit-and-run murder by killing Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), Margo's brother. Meanwhile, the all-knowing one-eyed man continues to lurk in the background. The show's frank sex scenes and juicy drama are definitely winners, and fans will soon get to figure out what Sophie does now that she has another death on her hands.