Netflix Has Finally Renewed A Steamy, Star-Studded Show For A Second Season

Fans took to the soapy antics of "The Hunting Wives" and its protagonist, Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), like ducks to water — so much so that Netflix has handed the series a second season, a feat that not many Netflix series have been lucky enough to obtain. After Netflix licensed the first season from Starz — which had planned to air it originally — the platform needed to sort out the show's international telecast rights so that it could become a full-fledged Netflix original. With that done, cameras are ready to roll on more episodes.

The mystery series — which not only features Snow but Dermot Mulroney from "Deadly Illusions," Chrissy Metz, Malin Akerman from "The Sleepover," and Katie Lowes — won fans over by combining steamy sex scenes with a genuinely interesting whodunit and political and social machinations in the heart of Texas.

If you liked "Desperate Housewives," then this set of equally rich, equally bored Southern wives will probably win your heart, but there really is no show like "The Hunting Wives." While the first season managed to solve its central case, a whole new one has been born out of it, with the perpetrator awaiting justice and another murder being covered up by at least one of our surviving ladies.