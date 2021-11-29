Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City's Avan Jogia Reveals What It's Really Like Playing Leon Kennedy - Exclusive

With "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," writer and director Johannes Roberts wanted to bring the hugely successful movie franchise — based on the even bigger video game phenomenon — back to its roots. Discarding the action-oriented style of the first six movies, he tailored his film toward the survival horror of the first two games in the Capcom series, especially "Resident Evil 2."

That also meant bringing in characters who had been popular and important in the games but reduced to supporting or drastically different appearances in the movies prior to "Raccoon City." One of those characters was Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie cop whose first night on the job with the Raccoon City Police Department finds him fighting to escape from the town and battling citizens mutated into zombies by the nefarious Umbrella Corporation.

Not introduced until 2012's "Resident Evil: Retribution," where he was played by Johann Urb — and with the character heavily retooled from the games — Leon is embodied much more faithfully by Avan Jogia in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." His origin in the film is taken almost directly from "Resident Evil 2," which Jogia tells Looper was Roberts' intention from the start.

"I think Johannes from day one really took that one element from "(Resident Evil) 2," of it being his first day, and really ran with that," says the actor. "What would it be like to be completely overstimulated and out of your depth on your first day as a police officer in what is supposed to be a cow town?"