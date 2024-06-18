The Best Jim Carrey Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

It was uncertain whether we'd ever see Jim Carrey back on our screens again after the actor announced the sad news for fans after "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" that he was retiring from Hollywood. Now, while it's been made official that Carrey is making his return for "Sonic 3," there's no telling if this will really be his final film. Thankfully, there's a treasure trove of movies we can still look back on, and the best of the bunch, according to Rotten Tomatoes, stands as a testament to not just Carrey's comedic chops but his all-around skill as an actor — "The Truman Show."

Clocking in at number one, with 94% on the Tomatometer, Peter Weir's surreal story of a man unknowingly at the center of a reality TV show sits as one of Carrey's earliest attempts at not playing everything for laughs. All eyes are quite literally on his character, Truman Burbank, who slowly peels back the veil on the world he thought he knew and fights to get beyond it. Still making a statement that holds relevancy now more than ever, the site's critical consensus calls it "a funny, tender, and thought-provoking film" that "is all the more noteworthy for its remarkably prescient vision of runaway celebrity culture and a nation with an insatiable thirst for the private details of ordinary lives."