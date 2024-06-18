The Best Jim Carrey Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes
It was uncertain whether we'd ever see Jim Carrey back on our screens again after the actor announced the sad news for fans after "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" that he was retiring from Hollywood. Now, while it's been made official that Carrey is making his return for "Sonic 3," there's no telling if this will really be his final film. Thankfully, there's a treasure trove of movies we can still look back on, and the best of the bunch, according to Rotten Tomatoes, stands as a testament to not just Carrey's comedic chops but his all-around skill as an actor — "The Truman Show."
Clocking in at number one, with 94% on the Tomatometer, Peter Weir's surreal story of a man unknowingly at the center of a reality TV show sits as one of Carrey's earliest attempts at not playing everything for laughs. All eyes are quite literally on his character, Truman Burbank, who slowly peels back the veil on the world he thought he knew and fights to get beyond it. Still making a statement that holds relevancy now more than ever, the site's critical consensus calls it "a funny, tender, and thought-provoking film" that "is all the more noteworthy for its remarkably prescient vision of runaway celebrity culture and a nation with an insatiable thirst for the private details of ordinary lives."
Another dramatic Jim Carrey role is a Rotten Tomatoes runner-up
If Jim Carrey's quest to find hidden cameras and outmaneuver automated weather doesn't quite check the boxes for some fans, the runner-up among his Rotten Tomatoes-rated entries might be a good alternative. Michel Gondry's mind-bending, heart-breaking movie "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is a more serious stab at a performance from Carrey, opposite Kate Winslet, and sits with a rating of 92%. Together, the pair are two halves of a break-up who both resort to a special procedure of intentional memory loss to forget about their former flames.
An equally original and absolutely gripping story, the 2004 film earned Winslet an Oscar nomination and sits as one of Carrey's best performances that doesn't demand he wear a pea-green mask or try to hunt down a missing football mascot. While the famous funnyman has dipped back into drama on occasion since these two impressive entries, those films haven't struck quite the same chord as his time as Truman or the heartbroken Joel Barish. They're certainly a far cry from his most recent stints as the sworn enemy of a talking hedgehog.
