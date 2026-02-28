The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The 1970s

Cast: Nigel Davenport, Jean Wallace, John Hamill

Nigel Davenport, Jean Wallace, John Hamill Director: Cornel Wilde



Cornel Wilde Rating: R



R Runtime: 96 minutes



96 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV



In the near future, pollution has created a strange new virus that destroys different strains of grass, including wheat, rice, and maize. This causes a worldwide famine, which in turn leads to food riots, mass murder, and cannibalism. One Londoner, John Custance (Nigel Davenport), tries to protect his wife, Ann (Jean Wallace), and their two children as they travel across a post-apocalyptic landscape in search of food and shelter.

When it was released in 1970, "No Blade of Grass" was controversial due to a graphic rape sequence involving an actress who was only 15 when filming began. Director Cornel Wilde cut almost 90 seconds out of the scene, which was later restored for the home video release. Much like "A Clockwork Orange" and "Straw Dogs," two films released the following year, it felt like a degradation of moral standards, glorifying violence and even justifying it as a means of survival.

"No Blade of Grass" received largely poor reviews at the time, but more recent reviews have been a lot kinder to the film. It feels more relevant with each passing year, presenting a nightmare scenario of how society can fall apart if something isn't done about climate change. In that way, the graphic depiction of violence is necessary, as it serves as a warning for how terrible things can get if we lose the capacity for empathy.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).