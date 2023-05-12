Forget Jurassic Park - Michael Crichton's Best Book Is Still Begging For A Film Adaptation

The age of the dinosaurs has come to an end, and not just because of a certain asteroid 66 million years ago. Their pop culture prominence is also on the wane, thanks to the fact that the "Jurassic Park/World" double trilogy has finally reached its conclusion. Until someone inevitably jumpstarts a new "Jurassic Galaxy" trilogy, dinosaurs are now stuck in the kind of rut where the trailer for "Meg 2: The Trench" feels confident enough to show its megalodon monster casually munching on a T. rex.

This leaves the legacy of "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton in a strange and uncharacteristic place. The original "Jurassic Park" trilogy is famously (if somewhat loosely) based on his work, and while the "Jurassic World" movies are decidedly closer to "based on characters created by" territory, their prominence still kept his name in the big-budget tentpole movie zeitgeist. While it's hard to feel sorry for an author whose work spawned one of the biggest, most beloved blockbuster hits out there, it still seems somewhat unfair that Crichton's name is so closely associated with dinosaur cloning-induced disasters. After all, the writer — who passed away in 2008 — was extremely prolific, and many of his works have been adapted to the big screen. From "The Andromeda Strain" to "Congo" and "Sphere," the world has no shortage of non-dinosaur-themed Crichton film adaptations. Yet somehow, Hollywood has been sleeping on the author's most movie-worthy book, "Prey." Here's why a film adaptation of the novel could blow "Jurassic Park" out of the water.

Fair warning: To fully describe why "Prey" would make a great movie, we need to discuss its central plot points a bit, so spoilers for the book ahead.