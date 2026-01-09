10 Sci-Fi Cliffhangers That Never Got Resolved

There are too many sci-fi movies begging for sequels to count, but "District 9" still stands out from the crowd. The feature-length debut for writer-director Neill Blomkamp blew audiences away with its unique setting, intricate plot, and next-level visuals. Yet while those elements got fans invested in the movie, it was the ending that had them begging for more.

The ending of "District 9" provides some closure for the movie's protagonist Wikus (Sharlto Copley), who completely transforms into one of the aliens known as prawns — but it leaves many other plot elements up in the air. Will Christopher (Jason Cope) come back for Wikus? What will happen to Multinational United now that the world knows they were performing illegal scientific experiments? Will prawns and humans find a way to peacefully live together? And what happens to the new District 10 that we see at the end of the film?

Those questions and more have left fans wondering why we never got to see a "District 9" sequel. Blomkamp created the movie as a one-off story, and despite all the demand for another outing, he's been busy with other projects ever since. As recently as 2022, Blomkamp said he was working on a sequel, but how far he's come with it is anyone's guess. All we know is that, nearly two decades later, fans still have no resolution to the questions posed at the end of "District 9."