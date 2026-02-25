10 Critically-Panned Movies That Roger Ebert Loved

Never let it be said that Roger Ebert was afraid to go against the grain. While he sometimes joined other critics in the popular consensus on movies, he panned films he deemed terrible even if other critics adored them, and praised movies that others hated with impunity. He always rated films on an unconventional scale; approving of family films if he believed a child might enjoy it more than he did, or giving a pass to motion pictures if they achieved their aims or worked within the sphere of their influence. He also wasn't afraid to go cultural dumpster-diving and approve of movies that he considered "great trash."

That means there are plenty of reviews from Ebert which praise unconventional films like "The Happening." He may be the guy who led the charge on obvious stinkers like "North," but he was also an infamous advocate for the underrated family comedy "Cop and a Half." Here are 10 frequently maligned films Roger Ebert defended or praised, handing out high scores while other critics heaped scorn upon their doorsteps.