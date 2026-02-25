10 Critically-Panned Movies That Roger Ebert Loved
Never let it be said that Roger Ebert was afraid to go against the grain. While he sometimes joined other critics in the popular consensus on movies, he panned films he deemed terrible even if other critics adored them, and praised movies that others hated with impunity. He always rated films on an unconventional scale; approving of family films if he believed a child might enjoy it more than he did, or giving a pass to motion pictures if they achieved their aims or worked within the sphere of their influence. He also wasn't afraid to go cultural dumpster-diving and approve of movies that he considered "great trash."
That means there are plenty of reviews from Ebert which praise unconventional films like "The Happening." He may be the guy who led the charge on obvious stinkers like "North," but he was also an infamous advocate for the underrated family comedy "Cop and a Half." Here are 10 frequently maligned films Roger Ebert defended or praised, handing out high scores while other critics heaped scorn upon their doorsteps.
Cop and a Half
Roger Ebert was one of the most prominent professional critics to advocate for "Cop and a Half," the Burt Reynolds family comedy that teams him up with a young boy (Norman D. Golden II) who becomes a temporary police officer in exchange for his testimony against a powerful underworld figure. Ebert gave it lavish praise, handing it three stars in his newspaper review and an enthusiastic thumbs up on "Siskel and Ebert."
"The movie, directed by Henry Winkler from Arne Olsen's screenplay, is essentially sunny and good-hearted. In its depiction of a kid in a world of adult criminals, I found it more entertaining than 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York' with its cartoon violence," Ebert wrote in his Chicago Sun-Times review of the film.
"Cop and a Half" never found its footing with other critics, standing at a 13% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. Another of its detractors was Gene Siskel, who reacted with total incredulity at Ebert's enjoyment of the movie. "Where's your big red suit and beard, Santa?" Siskel laughed on "Siskel and Ebert" when they reviewed the film (via YouTube). "You just gave them a gift!" Siskel proceeded to put the film on his worst of the year list for 1993, while Ebert stuck to his guns.
Speed 2: Cruise Control
It's a film that even Sandra Bullock was embarrassed by. But Roger Ebert swam against the tide, awarding "Speed 2: Cruise Control" three out of four stars in his take on the picture.
He praised the movie — which sees Bullock's Annie cope with terrorism on the high seas and a brand-new boyfriend (Jason Patric) – for being prime summer entertainment. It may be lightweight and brainless, but he found it to be worth checking out for the the sheer thrill of it all. "Movies like this embrace goofiness with an almost sensual pleasure. And so, on a warm summer evening, do I," his review concludes. Gene Siskel also praised the film, calling it "rousing" in his review on "Siskel and Ebert," though he complained the picture didn't utilize Bullock well. Ultimately, the flick landed a coveted two thumbs up.
They were total critical outliers; "Speed 2" sits at a putrid 4% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes with 76 reviewers weighing in. The film was also a notorious financial flop, making $164 million worldwide on an estimated $160 million budget.
The Happening
"The Happening" is arguably one of the worst M. Night Shyamalan movies, part of a fallow period in his career that led to his work becoming something of a point of mockery. While Roger Ebert didn't give the sci-fi movie a perfect score, he awarded Shyamalan's moral treatise about plant life rebelling against humanity three stars.
"What I admire about 'The Happening' is that its pace and substance allowed me to examine such thoughts, and to ask how I might respond to a wake-up call from nature. Shyamalan allows his characters space and time as they look within themselves. Those they meet on the way are such as they might indeed plausibly meet. Even the TV and radio news is done correctly, as convenient cliches about terrorism give way to bewilderment and apprehension," he noted in his review.
Ebert predicted that his view wouldn't be a popular one, a rumination that proved to be correct. Both audiences and critics didn't enjoy "The Happening" nearly as much; 185 reviews have been logged for the movie on "Rotten Tomatoes," and only 17% of them enjoyed it. It's developed a reputation among audiences for its poor quality as well — its RT audience score is 24%.
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
"Paul Blart: Mall Cop" is good old-fashioned popcorn entertainment about a humble mall cop who loves his family and his job — even if everyone around him thinks he's taking it all far too seriously. The tale of a nice guy facing up to high odds charmed Roger Ebert, making it a three-star movie for him.
"What's even more amazing, 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' isn't 'wholesome' as a code word for 'boring.' It's as slam-bang preposterous as any R-rated comedy you can name. It's just that Paul Blart and the film's other characters don't feel the need to use the f-word as the building block of every sentence. They rely on the rest of the English language, which proves adequate," Ebert remarked.
Other critics found the movie to be too sophomoric to love; it has a 34% on the Rotten Tomatoes critical scoreboard with 116 reviewers checking in. Audiences liked Blart enough to get him a second movie, which Ebert tragically did not live long enough to see.
Home Alone 3
"Home Alone 3" has the misfortune of being the first film in the series that doesn't feature Macaulay Culkin, already making it an outlier in the movie series. It does, however, focus on yet another kid (portrayed this time by Alex D. Linz) who defends his home against invaders. While the franchise has since suffered worse indignities, critics at the time were less than kind toward this attempt at making the concept work without its signature star. It only has a 36% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Roger Ebert definitely didn't find the film to be inferior. "To my astonishment, I liked the third 'Home Alone' movie better than the first two; I'm even going so far as to recommend it, although not to grownups unless they are having a very silly day," he said in his review, giving the film three stars. Ebert defended his opinion on "Siskel and Ebert," with Gene Siskel giving it a firm thumbs down, calling it a shallow copy of better work.
Junior
"Junior" was always destined to be a hard sell for audiences, but it managed to make over $100 million dollars on a $60 million budget. Roger Ebert was among the charmed: In his review, he praises Arnold Schwarzenegger for his character work as a scientist who finds himself coping with pregnancy and single fatherhood, and the film for being gentle and kindhearted.
"The most unexpected thing about the movie is not that it's funny, which we expect, but that it's sweet. It's one of those films you sit through with an almost continual smile. It's goofy and ridiculous and preposterous, and yet it makes you feel good, and there is something oddly heartwarming about the sight of this macho guy melting with feelings of protectiveness and maternal concern," he observed in his three-star review. But the film's retroactive reputation hasn't been as kind, and it's got a 37% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences weighing in at 22%.
A Christmas Carol
Disney's all-motion-capture, all-CGI version of "A Christmas Carol" scored at the box office but holds a splat on Rotten Tomatoes with both critics and fans — it stands at 52% for audiences and 58% for critics. But Roger Ebert's review of the film was a glowing one, and he largely praised both the technique that went into making the movie and the people who made it.
Ebert awarded the film a rare four stars, declaring, "'A Christmas Carol' has the one quality parents hope for in a family movie: It's entertaining for adults." He also had high praise for Robert Zemeckis, whom he claimed was one of a very select group of directors who know how to shoot a 3D flick. Audiences ultimately agreed with Ebert, as it made over $300 million on a $200 million budget at the worldwide box office. But that critical score definitely makes him an outlier among his peers.
Congo
"Congo" had an excellent pedigree. Taken from a Michael Crichton novel, released in the middle of summer blockbuster season, and packed with B-movie legends like Ernie Hudson, Joe Don Baker, Bruce Campbell and Tim Curry, the film more than made back its budget. But it did horrendously with critics, with only a 24% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Roger Ebert adored the film, giving it three out of four stars and seemingly aware that it's not a classically good outing but a very enjoyable one. That means it falls into his so-called 'great trash' tier of flicks: Ebert knew that the movie was laden with cheese but wasn't about to hold it against the production. "The result is not a movie that is very good, exactly, but it's entertaining and funny. False sophisticates will scorn it. Real sophisticates will relish it," his review reads in part. Years later, the film has been judged a cult classic, which shows Ebert had his finger on the pulse of the public's heartbeat after all.
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
"The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" ruined Brendan Fraser's career for a time, and that alone makes it something of a verboten entry in the "Mummy" canon. The movie also suffers from the fact that the cast is missing one crucial member: Maria Bello replaces Rachel Weisz as Evy Carnahan-O'Connell. Otherwise, it's very much the same sort of action-packed, globetrotting adventure that has greeted Rick (Fraser) and his clan since the series started. Most of the critics who saw it ripped it apart for this and many other reasons; only 13% of 174 reviewers liked it.
Roger Ebert, however, found as much to admire about it as he did the first volume in the trilogy. "Now why did I like this movie? It was just plain dumb fun, is why. It is absurd and preposterous, and proud of it. The heroes maintain their ability to think of banal clichés even in the most strenuous situations," he said in his three-star review.
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
"The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" is a colorful, madcap version of the 1960s cartoon series. Where else would you get to see Robert De Niro cutting up with Jason Alexander while they both pretend to be evil Russians? Though it was clearly intended as a piece of true camp that pays tribute to the the tone and spirit to the moose and squirrel's previous antics, critics frowned on what the motion picture offered up, and it holds a 42% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences agreed, and the film only raked in just over $35 million worldwide on a $76 million budget.
Roger Ebert, on the other hand, loved the fourth-wall-breaking lunacy and gave it three stars. "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" isn't necessarily any more brilliant or witty or inventive than all the other recent retreads of classic cartoons and old sitcoms. But it feels like more fun," he declared.