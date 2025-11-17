5 Unexpected Sci-Fi Movies Roger Ebert Gave Perfect Scores To

Show Roger Ebert special effects he'd never seen before and he tended to give your film a positive review. He was kinder than most critics to "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within," and even "Spawn," giving those three films 3.5 stars almost purely for their eye candy. 1982's "Tron," the first movie to extensively combine computer animation and live-action, was groundbreaking enough to get all the way to four stars.

Ebert's review of "Tron" praised the film as "a technological sound-and-light show that is sensational and brainy, stylish, and fun." Ebert would later become a controversial figure among gamers for his stance that video games could never be "art," but he still appreciated how "Tron" worked the style of video games into a film, and applauded how the script presumed its audience could keep up with all its computer knowledge, instead of boring them with exposition.

Most of all, he was amazed by the computerized effects. He acknowledged that the story wasn't as impressive as its style, but didn't want such acknowledgement "to sound like a criticism." The Disney feature is "is not a human-interest adventure in any generally accepted way," he said, but, "That's all right, of course. It's brilliant at what it does, and in a technical way maybe it's breaking ground for a generation of movies in which computer-generated universes will be the background for mind-generated stories about emotion-generated personalities. All things are possible."