If action movies love to include two things, it's movie stars and stacked ensembles. And explosions, shaky cam, betrayals you saw coming a mile away, slow motion — okay, fine, there are a lot of things. But today, we're talking about the names on the marquee — specifically, the ones who couldn't will their movies to success, despite all that star power.

A-listers aren't always enough to ensure a compelling turn at the box office. When it comes to action movies, studios typically bank just as much on the explosive trailers, or the name of a director known for delivering bombast. But there's also a clear distinction between the quickies starring B-listers and below and the actioners headed up by top-level Hollywood stars — Stallone and Schwarzenegger vs. the Dolph Lundgrens and Steven Seagal (sorry, Dolph).

For fans of the genre, the promise of some goofy mayhem and exciting stunts is usually enough. But when the goal is getting more casual moviegoers into theaters, the names on the poster get a lot more weight. In these examples, though, star power alone couldn't deliver. Here are 10 action movies that disappointed at the box office despite A-list casts.