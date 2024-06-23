Edge Of Tomorrow Fans' Hopes And Dreams Might Still Be Alive

Many science fiction films rely on pre-release buzz for their success — audiences are often already familiar with the property, and excited for it to hit theaters. This is not the case, however, for "Edge of Tomorrow," an extraterrestrial combat film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt that employs a narrative time loop to great effect. Box office forecasters may have been worried about what its reception would look like, since audiences didn't seem to know about it prior to its release.

But their fears were in vain — "Edge of Tomorrow" ended up having tremendous word-of-mouth, slowly but steadily making a profit for its studio and eventually earning a not-too-shabby $370 million worldwide. The next question for fans became whether or not it would be given a sequel, like so many other sci-fi properties. In the 10 years since its initial release, we haven't seen much solid evidence to suggest that a second film will get made — until now.

In a recent issue of Total Film, "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman teased the possibility of a sequel, claiming that there has been interest from the studio in getting the band together again. "There's no better compliment than Warner Bros. constantly bringing up, 'Will you go and make another one of these?'" Interest is one thing, but whether a sequel will actually materialize is anyone's guess.