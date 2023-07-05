Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Cruise Proves To Be The Only Real Superhero

McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible" films follow a reliable formula that reaps dramatic dividends. It's not that dissimilar to that of the entries that precede him, but its execution and complexity makes it unique. Ethan and his team always have a difficult mission. Should they choose to accept it, they globetrot to exotic and breathtaking locales and chase some world-threatening MacGuffin. Ethan usually runs ... a lot. He also leaps from buildings, hangs off of moving planes, and otherwise forces the viewer to worry not only for his fictional well-being, but also that of the 60-something star portraying him.

There's a persistent wrinkle that complicates this iteration of Ethan Hunt, which feels incidental in earlier outings, but becomes a core element of the character. He doesn't choose between the greater good and the lives of those who matter most to him — he insists on having his cake and eating it, too. This isn't presented as a character flaw, necessarily, or a naïve failing that must be corrected through tragedy. It is, instead, Ethan's greatest strength.

"Dead Reckoning Part One" also presents a new bit of retroactive continuity regarding the nature of the Impossible Mission Force's recruiting methods, hinting at a darker past for Ethan. The film's primary villain, Gabriel, steps out of these shadows, played with quiet intensity and charming malice by Esai Morales. If Gabriel is something of an anti-Ethan, then newcomer Grace (Hayley Atwell), a thief caught up in his larger machinations, proves a blank slate on which Ethan can present his team's ideology.

So, while there's a big world-threatening thing everyone is after — which necessitates all manner of car chases, shoot-outs, fight sequences, and other spectacles — the film feels like one long thesis statement from the last true good guy about doing the right thing in a world where selfishness and the accumulation of power reign supreme. As he goes rogue against the establishment, he's finally treated like the fugitive he is: Shea Whigham's Jasper Briggs, the man sent to bring him in, doesn't care whether or not Ethan is a hero.

Quite frankly, it's all a bit heady for a morality play that's also an excuse for Tom Cruise to ride a motorcycle off a cliff.