Indiana Jones: The Series' Best And Worst Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes
"Indiana Jones" is one of the biggest franchises to come out of the late 20th century, and it's not done yet. With Harrison Ford at the forefront one last time as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will conclude the saga once and for all. Thus, now is as good a time as any to rewatch the previous four Indy adventures and rank them from best to worst if that's your kind of thing. If you so choose, you could even see how your best and worst picks compare to the series' Rotten Tomatoes scores.
If you're at all familiar with the "Indiana Jones" films and their fanbase, you probably know where this is going. When looking at each individual film on Rotten Tomatoes, there's a clear best and worst according to the site's critics. Much to the surprise of no one, 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the film that started it all, sits at the top of the heap. It boasts a 93% Certified Fresh score from critics with a 96% score from general audiences. Meanwhile, 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is in last, with 77% and 53% from critics and audiences, respectively.
For the most part, the "Indiana Jones" films have a great track record on Rotten Tomatoes, but can "Dial of Destiny" finish the franchise out strong?
Where will Dial of Destiny fit into this ranking?
While there's no way to know before the film's release how "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will stack up to its franchise counterparts, we can make educated guesses regarding its potential Rotten Tomatoes ranking.
Ahead of the feature's long-awaited cinematic debut, it's sitting at a 61% critical score with 105 reviews, so at this point, it's considered the worst of the bunch by critics. That could change after it releases, but it has an uphill battle to fight if it wants to overtake the 77% score held by the current last place feature, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." At the same time, the real question is, how will "Dial of Destiny" fare with general audiences compared to the four films that came before it?
More than likely, if other beloved legacy franchises are of any indication, the latest "Indiana Jones" movie won't overtake any of the "sacred" originals — "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Although, "Crystal Skull" is where things get tricky. Either fans will adore "Dial of Destiny" and hail it as an improvement over "Crystal Skull" (think the response to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" compared to that of 2016's "Ghostbusters), or it'll make fans appreciate the 2008 film more for one reason or another (think the "Star Wars" prequel revisionism in the wake of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy's completion).
We'll just have to wait and see how "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" performs on Rotten Tomatoes when the film opens on June 30.