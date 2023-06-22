Indiana Jones: The Series' Best And Worst Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"Indiana Jones" is one of the biggest franchises to come out of the late 20th century, and it's not done yet. With Harrison Ford at the forefront one last time as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will conclude the saga once and for all. Thus, now is as good a time as any to rewatch the previous four Indy adventures and rank them from best to worst if that's your kind of thing. If you so choose, you could even see how your best and worst picks compare to the series' Rotten Tomatoes scores.

If you're at all familiar with the "Indiana Jones" films and their fanbase, you probably know where this is going. When looking at each individual film on Rotten Tomatoes, there's a clear best and worst according to the site's critics. Much to the surprise of no one, 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the film that started it all, sits at the top of the heap. It boasts a 93% Certified Fresh score from critics with a 96% score from general audiences. Meanwhile, 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is in last, with 77% and 53% from critics and audiences, respectively.

For the most part, the "Indiana Jones" films have a great track record on Rotten Tomatoes, but can "Dial of Destiny" finish the franchise out strong?