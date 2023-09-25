Why Expendables 4 Bombed At The Box Office

Who remembers "The Expendables?" This little action film franchise starring Sylvester Stallone caught on quickly with audiences in the early 2010s, to the point where it was going toe-to-toe with juggernauts like "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" for a couple of years. That is, until the blockbuster saga went dormant after the release of "The Expendables 3" in 2014. Now, nearly an entire decade later, the next movie in the series is finally here in the form of "The Expendables 4" — but it's not necessarily finding much success.

"The Expendables 4" has proven to be one of the worst box office bombs of 2023. According to The Numbers, the film had a domestic gross of roughly $8.3 million in its opening weekend, roughly just half of what it was projected to make (via Deadline). Combined with its international gross, "The Expendables 4" has opened to roughly $19 million worldwide, a rather pitiful statistic compared to its reported budget of nearly $100 million.

Previous "Expendables" movies have seen success, so some fans may be wondering what exactly happened here. As it stands, it's quite likely that the commercial failure of "The Expendables 4" has been a result of a toxic cocktail of various negative factors, including its critical reception and advertising.