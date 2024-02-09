Star Trek: Enterprise Is Packed With Nude Scenes The Creators Still Regret

The "Star Trek" franchise has never shied away from including its share of sex appeal, but "Star Trek: Enterprise" took things to the next level by having its characters strip and give each other gel-soaked massages in decontamination chambers. The show's creators wanted to capitalize on T'Pol's (Jolene Blalock) looks after seeing the positive reaction to Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on "Star Trek: Voyager." However, they have since admitted that they're slightly embarrassed by some of the decisions they made regarding "Enterprise."

"There was an effort to make the show sexier. Obviously, every show has that character. 'Voyager' had Seven of Nine, and Jolene was Jolene. This striking actress in a tight outfit," writer and producer Chris Black said in an interview for the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams." Among the revelations he shares is the fact that he believes the decontamination scenes were a little too much.

Black also noted that the "Enterprise" actors weren't fans of these scenes, presumably due to the writers' obvious goal to titillate viewers, even if it was at the expense of logical storytelling. And they weren't the only people to feel this way about the show.