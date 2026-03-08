5 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Stargate SG-1

In 1994, Kurt Russell starred in a science fiction military movie called "Stargate," launching a franchise that would continue on the small screen only three years later. "Stargate SG-1" aired on Showtime, taking the movie's premise and expanding on it significantly, creating an entire universe's worth of lore to propel its narrative. "Stargate SG-1" focuses on the titular team, which initially consisted of Col. Jack O'Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks), Capt. Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), and Teal'c (Christopher Judge), a Jaffa warrior who joins the others to fight the Goa'uld.

"Stargate SG-1" ran from 1997 until 2007, releasing a total of 214 episodes and two direct-to-DVD movies. The show has more episodes than any individual "Star Trek" series — and more than most sci-fi shows — made before or since. Throughout its run, "Stargate SG-1" features numerous overarching storylines, multiple cosmic threats, plenty of humor, and a lot of drama, making for some of the most satisfying sci-fi in TV history. It spawned several spinoffs, and many of the series' episodes are highly rewatchable.

There are tons of episodes that are fantastic, but they aren't necessarily those you'd want to watch on repeat. While the rewatchability of a series' best episodes is certainly subjective, some are exceptionally suited for multiple viewings. This is often due to their contributions to the franchise, their humor, action, overall popularity, and, of course, the incredible writing and acting on display. Each of these five episodes of "Stargate SG-1" is forever worth the revisit, and they're arranged in no particular order.