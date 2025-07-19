Why Richard Dean Anderson Left Stargate SG-1

"Stargate SG-1" aired between 1997 and 2007 for 10 seasons (followed by two TV movies) and went through several cast changes during its run, including the departure of one of the show's stars, Richard Dean Anderson. His reason for leaving was understandable: he exited to spend more time with his family. Working on the series in Vancouver, Canada, took Anderson away from his newborn child not long after the series launched in 1997. So after eight years, Anderson decided it was time to hang up his fatigues and take a desk job.

When he joined "Stargate," Anderson didn't have any children. But by Season 2, Anderson was the proud father of his daughter, Wylie Quinn Annarose Anderson. He wanted to be present for Wylie (now grown up and an actor and director herself) as much as he could, but continued working on "SG-1" and "Stargate: Atlantis" well into the early 2000s. Finally, Anderson decided it was time to take a step back, so his character, Colonel Jack O'Neill, was promoted in Season 9 to the rank of Brigadier General. That allowed him to remain on the show in a guest star capacity while reducing his need to commute between Los Angeles and Vancouver.

While there are many reasons why actors left the "Stargate" franchise, Anderson's decision was a long time coming. Another reason why Anderson decided he'd had enough was his age and health. While he wasn't in poor health, he'd already had back and foot surgeries alongside a wonky knee when he took the "SG-1" job.