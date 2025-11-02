Tony Amendola Holds A Rare Sci-Fi Triple Crown With Roles In Star Trek, Stargate, And Star Wars

While there's a plethora of science fiction franchises, three are particularly vast: "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and "Stargate." Between the three of them, there have been dozens of television series, movies, countless comics, video games, and more. Because they're all entertainment juggernauts, it's not uncommon to see an actor take on multiple roles between them. As of June 2025, at least 28 actors have appeared in both "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" projects.

Similarly, "Stargate" has its fair share of crossover actors as well, and while these number in the dozens across the franchises, only one actor has held prominent roles in all three. Tony Amendola is one of those actors you've seen countless times on screen and probably don't know his name. That's because he's an incredibly talented character actor, often disappearing completely into whichever role he's playing. He first appeared in a "Stargate: SG1" episode in 1997 and sporadically returned throughout the ten-season series.

In 2000, he popped up in an episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" in a comparatively small role. This was his only "Star Trek" appearance to date, but it's in an exceptionally well-written episode, so he's hard to forget. Finally, Amendola made his way to a galaxy far, far away, appearing in the video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." That role is significant, as it drives the plot of the game's primary quest, and Amendola reprised the role in the sequel, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" in 2018 and 2022, respectively.