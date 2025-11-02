Tony Amendola Holds A Rare Sci-Fi Triple Crown With Roles In Star Trek, Stargate, And Star Wars
While there's a plethora of science fiction franchises, three are particularly vast: "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and "Stargate." Between the three of them, there have been dozens of television series, movies, countless comics, video games, and more. Because they're all entertainment juggernauts, it's not uncommon to see an actor take on multiple roles between them. As of June 2025, at least 28 actors have appeared in both "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" projects.
Similarly, "Stargate" has its fair share of crossover actors as well, and while these number in the dozens across the franchises, only one actor has held prominent roles in all three. Tony Amendola is one of those actors you've seen countless times on screen and probably don't know his name. That's because he's an incredibly talented character actor, often disappearing completely into whichever role he's playing. He first appeared in a "Stargate: SG1" episode in 1997 and sporadically returned throughout the ten-season series.
In 2000, he popped up in an episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" in a comparatively small role. This was his only "Star Trek" appearance to date, but it's in an exceptionally well-written episode, so he's hard to forget. Finally, Amendola made his way to a galaxy far, far away, appearing in the video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." That role is significant, as it drives the plot of the game's primary quest, and Amendola reprised the role in the sequel, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" in 2018 and 2022, respectively.
The many roles of Tony Amendola across the big three sci-fi franchises
When Tony Amendola joined the cast of "Stargate: SG1" in 1997, he took on the role of Bra'tac of Chulak (pictured left), the former mentor of Teal'c (Christopher Judge). He's the former First Prime of Apophis (Peter Williams) and the underground leader of a movement to oppose the Goa'uld he'd served for more than a century. He passed this desire onto his protégé, helping to ultimately cause the downfall of the Goa'uld, so Amendola played a vital role throughout the series.
Amendola then appeared in "Star Trek: Voyager's" Season 6, Episode 22: "Muse." In the episode, Chief Engineer B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson) finds herself marooned on a pre-industrial world, making her presence a problem, thanks to the Prime Directive. The world's culture is similar to that of Ancient Greece, placing a great deal of emphasis on theater. Amendola plays Chorus #3 (pictured center), an actor who performs a play about the USS Voyager, which a playwright crafted using Torres' logs as inspiration.
When it came time for Amendola to take part in "Star Wars," he lent his voice and performed motion capture for Jedi Master Eno Cordova (pictured right), a survivor of Order 66. He guides Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) through his missions to the end of the game. Amendola is presented as a pre-recorded hologram throughout the game, and he appears in the digital flesh in the sequel. Those three roles place Amendola above most, as few have appeared in all three franchises.