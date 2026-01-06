The Kurt Russell Sci-Fi Military Movie That Spawned A Beloved Franchise Is Streaming On Prime Video

If a movie has "star" in its title, the chances are high that it's going to be some fun science fiction. Kurt Russell's venture into wormhole frontiers in 1994's "Stargate" proves there's no exception to the rule. For those unfamiliar with this Roland Emmerich-directed sci-fi spectacle, the good news is it's now streaming on Prime Video. Praise Ra!

"Stargate" shoots for the stars but lands in another dimension of storytelling. This visual effects-heavy tale sees the U.S. Air Force discover a mysterious ring-shaped device known as the Stargate. Thanks to the deciphering skills of linguist specialist Daniel Jackson (James Spader), Colonel Jack O'Neil (Russell) and his team find out that this contraption is a wormhole, possessing the ability to open up a portal into another world. Of course they venture through it, because it would be the most boring movie in the world if they didn't. In the end, they uncover another civilization, secrets about humanity's past, and the maniacal alien Ra (Jaye Davidson).

While "Stargate" receives a lot of love today, that wasn't the case in the '90s. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds only a 53% approval among critics. Celebrated critic Roger Ebert wasn't a fan at all, dishing out only one star and calling it "a film school exercise." Maybe one of the dumb things he disliked about "Stargate" was O'Neil trying to have a hairstyle like Guile from "Street Fighter 2." Bless those weird '90s fashion trends!