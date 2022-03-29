The Sonic The Hedgehog Film Franchise Is About To Expand In A Major Way

When "Sonic the Hedgehog" first arrived in theaters back in 2020, fans of the franchise braced themselves for disappointment after seeing the initial controversial design for the blue speedster in the first trailer. Thankfully, many were pleasantly surprised — not only because Paramount's decision to delay the film to completely redesign the hero paid off in spades, but because the movie itself was far better than anticipated. It debuted with a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, while also making $319 million (via Box Office Mojo).

So, it was unsurprising that Paramount quickly got to work on "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" — which sees Ben Schwartz reprise his role as the titular hedgehog alongside James Marsden's Chief Tom Wachowski. The sequel sees Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) return after being banished to the desolate mushroom planet at the end of the first film. This time, he faces Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) whose powers keep Sonic on his toes. Thankfully, the hero is joined by the energetic Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) as they try to stop Robotnik from causing worldwide destruction. The film also pulls key elements from the video game series, since Robotnik is searching for the Master Emerald which will give him access to a limitless, extraordinary power.

The early critical reaction is pretty positive for the sequel, so it looks like Paramount could have another hit on its hands. And presuming the release goes well, it looks like the "Sonic the Hedgehog" film franchise is about to expand in a big way.