How To Watch The Alex Cross Movies And TV Series In Order

James Patterson's Dr. Alex Cross is the king of forensic psychology, and his empathetic ways have helped him solve many a case. Cross believes in fairness and justice — even if a little blood must be shed to protect the innocent.

As of this writing, there have been three films and one TV series based around the adventures of Cross, and each continuity is distinct from one another. The first screen iteration came in the form of two Morgan Freeman-led movies, which are arguably the best film versions. His two motion pictures are titled:

"Kiss the Girls" (1997)

"Along Came a Spider" (2001)

Years later, Tyler Perry took up the mantle and played Cross in:

"Alex Cross" (2012)

More recently, Aldis Hodge has been embodying Cross in an Amazon Prime Video series, which is two seasons long as of this writing:

"Cross" (2024-present)

But what makes Freeman's take the superior one, and should any other versions of Cross' story be watched? Here's the proper way to see all of the Alex Cross screen adaptations in order.