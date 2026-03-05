How To Watch The Alex Cross Movies And TV Series In Order
James Patterson's Dr. Alex Cross is the king of forensic psychology, and his empathetic ways have helped him solve many a case. Cross believes in fairness and justice — even if a little blood must be shed to protect the innocent.
As of this writing, there have been three films and one TV series based around the adventures of Cross, and each continuity is distinct from one another. The first screen iteration came in the form of two Morgan Freeman-led movies, which are arguably the best film versions. His two motion pictures are titled:
- "Kiss the Girls" (1997)
- "Along Came a Spider" (2001)
Years later, Tyler Perry took up the mantle and played Cross in:
- "Alex Cross" (2012)
More recently, Aldis Hodge has been embodying Cross in an Amazon Prime Video series, which is two seasons long as of this writing:
- "Cross" (2024-present)
But what makes Freeman's take the superior one, and should any other versions of Cross' story be watched? Here's the proper way to see all of the Alex Cross screen adaptations in order.
Are there any other ways to watch the Alex Cross movies and TV series?
No one did Alex Cross better than Morgan Freeman. He imbues a certain gravitas into the character that makes him worth watching no matter what he's doing. Tyler Perry does his best, and Aldis Hodge's Cross is well worth watching in his own right. But it's Freeman who sets the pace and keeps your blood pumping as Cross is put through more than one wringer. "Kiss the Girls" and "Along Came a Spider" may not rank among the best detective movies of all time, but they're solid romps and the best the series has to offer.
It's important to note that the Perry film and Aldis Hodge's "Cross" series don't share continuity, nor do they have anything in common with Freeman's two flicks, so you can watch them in any order you desire. There will be plenty of suspense and action-packed thrills to be had. But since there's no overarching storyline connecting everything together, you can reject some portions of the Cross universe and accept others into your heart.
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The first of the Morgan Freeman Alex Cross pictures, "Kiss the Girls" sees Cross tackling an ugly serial killing and kidnapping case. Cross tries to outwit the perp in the name of his niece and a determined victim. While critics found "Kiss the Girls" to be one of Freeman's worst movies, it was successful enough to result in a sequel.
Dr. Kate McTiernan (Ashley Judd) has just escaped the clutches of a perp called Casanova (Cary Elwes), whom Cross suspects also has his recently-vanished niece, Naomi (Gina Ravera). Kate knows that several other girls were being held hostage in the same location, and provides Cross with vital information on what she learned. Cross suspects that Dr. William Rudolph (Tony Goldwyn), a plastic surgeon, is his quarry due to the large quantity of sedatives in his possession. But a surprising dark horse presents itself — and Cross works hard to uncover the real evildoer and save his niece before it's too late.
Along Came a Spider (2001)
The final part of the Morgan Freeman Alex Cross duology sees the detective cope with disgrace when his partner, Tracie Fisher (Jill Teed) is killed during a police raid. He decides to retire, but Cross is quickly called back into action when another kidnapping takes place.
The victim this time is Megan Rose (Mika Boorem), the daughter of a senator. It turns out that the case is much more complex than initially suspected; the man who took her was Gary Soneji (Michael Wincott) who has been hiding in plain sight as Megan's teacher. Agent Jezzie Flannigan (Monica Potter) the secret service member in charge of Rose's detail, is blamed for this huge breech in security. Determined to clear her name, Flannigan and Cross team up to find Rose.
Cross figures out that Soneji dreams of being a famous abductor who is determined to gain attention by any means necessary. Cross has to do some fancy footwork to catch him, especially when Jezzie's life is threatened. While not one of Morgan Freeman's best movies, it's nevertheless a compelling caper.
Alex Cross (2012)
Another way to watch the Alex Cross series is to start with the non-Morgan Freeman outings. Cross returned to the big screen in 2012, this time embodied by "Madea" movie impresario Tyler Perry. Playing it completely straight, Perry's version of Cross is gritty and determined — but it wasn't enough to beat back critical brickbats, and the movie bombed.
In his sole adventure, Cross investigates the murder of Fan Yau Lee (Stephany Jacobsen), a businesswoman whose body has been dumped in a hotel room. The killer commemorated the occasion with a drawing of his gruesome crime, left behind at the scene to mock the police. Cross nicknames the criminal "Picasso" and tries to figure out where he will strike next. But things get hairy when Picasso targets members of Cross' family, as well as those of Tommy Kane (Edward Burns), Cross' childhood friend. Alex and Kane find themselves conducting a desperate investigation that has dire consequences for everyone around them.
Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross series
The latest chapter in Alex Cross' saga has taken him to the world of streaming. "Cross" features "Leverage" and "Black Adam" star Aldis Hodge, whose version of the character has a grittier appeal. Interestingly, "Cross" doesn't directly adapt any of James Patterson's books, but nevertheless plunges him into intense, interesting mysteries.
Cross' beat is Washington, D.C.where he and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) regularly encounter strife and danger. During Season 1, they solve the murder of a Black Lives Matter activist. In Season 2, they try to figure out who is trying to kill billionaire CEO Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard), whose saintly exterior hides deep corruption. All the while, Cross copes with PTSD and an explosive temper which stem from his wife's murder.
It's naturally wise to watch the two seasons in running order; everything Alex goes through in Season 1 affects how he copes with the events of the second season. It's a ride destined to thrill procedural fans — and introduce a whole new generation to Alex Cross' world.