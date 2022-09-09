Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge Is Trying To Cut Fan Criticism Off At The Pass

Around the time Warner Bros. released its second full trailer for "Black Adam," Collider spoke with a few members of the film's cast including Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge. To kick off their discussion, interviewer Rebecca Landman asked how his take on Hawkman compares to versions of the character from DC's past.

"If you're a fan, you're going to get what you want, you're going to get what you need," Hodge said. "If you're not a fan, if you don't know anything about this, you're going to get everything you need to know to learn about what this is, right? And you're going to become a fan."

Hodge, then, is addressing both seasoned viewers hoping for a faithful portrayal of a classic character, and those who might be entirely unfamiliar with Hawkman in need of an introduction. By his estimation, the film isn't beholden to one of these groups more than the other, as some fans might worry.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Hodge elaborated further on why the role of Hawkman appealed to him. "It was his affiliations, his history, who he was to DC. He's been all over, he's been through so many different things. He's touched so many different stories," Hodge said.

It seems clear, then, that a genuine fan is playing Hawkman in "Black Adam," in a manner that will nevertheless introduce the character to viewers unfamiliar with his comic book history.