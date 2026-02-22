5 Actors Who Were Almost In The Jurassic Park Movies

When it comes to the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies, the stars are unquestionably the prehistoric beasties. Every dinosaur in the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy has its share of fans, even initially divisive creatures like the Spinosaurus. Meanwhile, the modern "Jurassic World" entries typically end with big showdowns between the T-Rex and whatever new monstrosity is causing terror. If you're coming into one of these movies, you're showing up for the prehistoric chaos.

However, that doesn't mean the seven "Jurassic Park" and "World" movies have eschewed human characters. On the contrary, as flesh-and-blood people like Dr. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and others have remained fixtures of this saga. The prominence of these figures means there's always been tremendous effort put into casting, resulting in folks like Jeff Goldblum and James Cromwell coming on board. However, there have also been a number of actors that came close to appearing in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, but never ended up doing so.

These fascinating instances reflect tantalizing "what if?" scenarios regarding what some of the most lucrative franchise entries could've looked like. From global superstars to then-budding leading men, the "Jurassic Park" franchise has had close brushes with an assortment of fascinating actors. Even with the dinosaurs running these movies, these five performers still could've left their own mighty footprint on this fictional universe.