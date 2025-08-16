The 15 Best Jim Carrey Movies Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jim Carrey might not be the biggest movie star in the world, but he definitely has one of the most enviable careers in Hollywood. Carrey's a beloved comedian who's gotten to play some of the most popular comedy characters in history. From Ace Ventura through Dr. Robotnik, the entirety of Carrey's career is studded with memorable performances and quotable lines.

Most of Carrey's best movies are comedies for a good reason: the man is a comic genius, and even though some of his funniest moments were when he broke people on set, he always brings his A-game to every role. Though people think of him as a comedian, Carrey's also got dramatic chops. When he needs to, Carrey can tone down his over-the-top comedic persona to deliver some truly moving moments.

Looking at the best movies of Carrey's career means cutting out some of his most important roles. For example, Carrey was never the same after "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," but that movie is so widely hated that it doesn't crack Carrey's top 15. We used a combination of critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes to figure out which of Carrey's movies are the best, and here are the rankings.