Glen Powell Was A Budding Reality TV Star Before Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell is unquestionably one of Hollywood's hottest new stars. After over a decade of strong supporting performances in critically-acclaimed films like "Hidden Figures" and the cult TV show "Scream Queens," Powell's career shot into the stratosphere in 2022 with his scene-stealing turn as the cocksure pilot Lieutenant Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the smash hit "Top Gun: Maverick." Now an in-demand leading man, Powell is also a Golden Globe nominee for his role as a professor posing as a contract killer in "Hit Man," a film the star co-wrote with director Richard Linklater.

But all award-nominated, multi-talented movie stars have to start somewhere, and the Hangman-turned-Hit Man began his onscreen career in a surprising place: reality television. In 2003, Powell was a contestant on "Endurance," a competition reality show in the mold of "Survivor" but with one key difference – all the players were teenagers. Largely forgotten today, "Endurance" ran for six seasons on Discovery Kids and was nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

"Endurance" gathered a diverse group of 20 teenagers at a remote location. Once there, they had to, well, endure physical tests of skill, such as riding uncooperative burros in the desert or shooting balls at teammates with a catapult. Only 14 years old at the time, Powell appeared in the second season of "Endurance," filmed in Baja California.

Powell isn't the first celebrity to begin their career in the world of reality television, but for a very long time, he never spoke publicly about "Endurance."