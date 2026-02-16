10 Best Movies On HBO Max That Flopped At The Box Office

HBO Max has a treasure trove of great movies to watch. There are bound to be superb films like "Sinners" and "Dune" that you've heard all about; but when you navigate beyond the main page, you may be pleasantly surprised at what you find. There are many great underrated horror films on HBO Max that are worth your attention, but plenty of comedies if you're in the mood to laugh instead. And while HBO Max has no shortage of box office hits, there are plenty of superb movies that may slipped past you that flopped at the box office.

We tend to give a lot of credence to box office returns, but that really has no bearing on a film's overall quality. Sometimes, the word just doesn't get out to as many people as the studio would've liked, or a move simply had too high of a budget to adequately recoup its costs. Either way, "box office flop" tends to get a bad rap.

The general line of thinking is that a film needs to make 2.5 times its budget simply to break even. Anything under that would be considered a flop. Of course, the financials are much more complicated than that when you consider marketing budgets, licensing agreements, and tax write-offs. It's hard to know what any given studio considers an outright flop, but these movies failed to even meet the "2.5" rule. However, they are still widely thought of as excellent works of art.