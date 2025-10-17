One of the year's best-reviewed movies, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" has been acclaimed as a stirring triumph that dares to confront the modern world with incredible performances. Unfortunately, like countless other weighty classics, "One Battle After Another" wasn't a box office champion. On its opening weekend, the title only grossed $22 million, marking "Battle" as one of star Leonardo DiCaprio's lowest theatrical debuts, coming in beneath the bows of "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Departed." All hopes of the immense pre-release critical hype and Warner Brothers's great box office year catapulting "One Battle After Another" to unexpectedly massive numbers went unrealized.

Thankfully, the film itself remains beloved, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. But what happened to "One Battle After Another" that kept it from breaking out with general audiences? In fact, several factors negatively impacted the feature's box office potential, such as the demographic that showed up to its opening weekend, the film's marketing campaign, Anderson's lack of notoriety to the mainstream public, and "Battle's" towering budget, among other elements.

Despite the rampant acclaim greeting "One Battle After Another's" debut, there was also clearly a lot surrounding its theatrical release that just didn't click. Read on to discover why "One Battle After Another" bombed at the box office, even despite its rapturous reviews.