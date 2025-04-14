Challengers Ending Explained: Who Won?

By the time "Challengers" returns to the third act match between Art and Patrick for the final time, audiences have a much better understanding of their many interpersonal issues. Art, who has had a very successful career thanks to his willingness to work hard and accept Tashi's coaching, is still trying to find his confidence as a player as he recovers from a major injury. He wants to retire, but he's going to try for the Grand Slam (wherein a player wins all four major tennis opens in one year) one more time in order to make Tashi happy. Tashi reluctantly gives him an ultimatum the night before the match: If Art doesn't win against Patrick, she will leave him. Art feels that he needs this ultimatum in order to win.

After Art falls asleep, Tashi calls Patrick and, meeting him in person, demands that he throw the match to Art. Patrick is argumentative but ultimately seems to accept Tashi's request. The two of them also sleep together following their intense argument. At the match, Art and Patrick each win a set handily. Art is about to win the third when Patrick uses Patrick's secret code to communicate that he slept with Tashi. Art is furious and throws the match point, leading to a tie-break.

Art and Patrick both appear unburdened as they begin their final volley, which ends up being an example of the "good f***ing tennis" Tashi has been talking about since the beginning of the film. When Art attempts a power shot right at the net, Patrick opens his arms and catches Art rather than trying to hit the ball back. The two end the match in an embrace.